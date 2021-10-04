Health
Victoria’s COVID outbreak has worsened and authorities are “extremely concerned” about southeastern Melbourne
The outbreak of Delta in Victoria continues to spread to new parts of Melbourne and other parts of the state, raising concerns about the southeastern part of the city.
Key Point:
- Doctors overseeing vaccinations in southeastern Melbourne say it’s “catastrophic” to see numbers increase in the area
- Community leaders urged residents to get jabs at the pop-up vaccination hub.
- The spread is still due to domestic infections and illegal contact between homes
The number of cases continues to grow exponentially, with a record high of 1,488 infections reported on Friday’s tests and 1,220 cases reported on Saturday’s tests.
Health Department This morning, 1,377 new cases were reported from a test processed on Sunday...
Recently, the viral geography has shifted to more pockets in the city as it concentrates north and west of Melbourne — the pattern is primarily due to banned household gatherings.
Of the 1,220 infections reported on Sunday from Saturday’s test, 497 were from the northern suburbs and 361 were from the west.
236 cases were reported in the southeastern part, mainly in the suburbs such as Keysborough, Frankston and Pakenham.
“It’s really devastating to see these numbers increasing,” said Rhonda Stuart of Monash Health.
Professor Stuart was one of several health and community leaders at Palm Plaza in Dandenong on Sunday afternoon. A pop-up vaccination hub is currently in operation there.
The clinic, along with Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots, is one of the 10 hubs that manages the share of 100,000 mRNA modeler vaccines from today.
“As most of us know, the number of cases is increasing at an alarming rate, so vaccination is very important,” said Mehan Siva of the local Sri Lankan Tamil community. ..
Through the deployment of vaccines There is a correlation between lower socioeconomic status and lower vaccination rates. And there were logistical barriers for many to access their shots.
The pattern is slowly changing as people are given more access to vaccines.
The city of Greater Dandenong, which previously had a delayed dose of vaccination, has seen a sharp increase in recent weeks, along with other devastated local governments such as Hume and Whittlesea.
Andrew Guy, who represents the South Sudanese community and the Australian Refugee Community Association, said his message to residents of the region was “it is not time to discuss vaccination.”
“Now is the time to find a place to get vaccinated,” he said.
COVID-19 Response Commander Yeron Weimar said the virus is prevalent in the home and likely to infect all residents throughout the southeast, as in other parts of Melbourne. I did.
Second, there was often household-to-household communication within families and close friendship groups, Weimar said.
He said the “fair spread” was finally associated with a long weekend get-together.
“It’s done because the number of zip codes is small and it’s been moved to a wider set. That’s a real concern.”
As the infection surged, stretch contact tracing systems began texting notifications to COVID-positive patients in hotspot areas. Movement in the face of anger by some medical professionals..
Weimar said there was a “somewhat promising trend in the western suburbs” as vaccination rates rose and current growth rates were “quite modest.”
But he said authorities were “extremely concerned” about the southeast and continued to focus on Victoria, where more than 400 infections are currently active.
“So we continue to be very worried everywhere. Obviously, what we’re looking for in the coming weeks is a higher initial, double vaccination level drag effect. It’s starting to slow down. Lower spreads. “
But he also said that people need to “hold those behaviors” such as staying at home and taking tests.
“The numbers we see next week are based on the actions we all have taken in the next few days,” he said.
