The study analyzes a plausible association between COVID-19 mortality and overweight





Since the early 21st century pandemic, the link between obesity and mortality has become increasingly clear, and researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee have asked if excess weight is associated with high rates. I’m investigating. COVID-19 deaths worldwide. Hamid Beladi, Senior Researcher, a business chair donated by Janey S. Briscoe of UTSA, and his colleagues recently Actual public health We analyze the plausible association between COVID-19 mortality and overweight in approximately 5.5 billion adults from 154 countries around the world. To identify potential patterns in the data, researchers have adopted state-of-the-art techniques for statistical analysis. The main finding from the analysis is a statistically significant positive association between COVID-19 mortality and the proportion of overweight in the adult population across 154 countries. This association is maintained across countries belonging to different income groups, the median age of the population, the elderly, and / or the proportion of women. “ Hamid Belladi, Senior Researcher Based on this study, Beladi found that if the proportion of overweight in the adult population of one country is 1 percentage point higher than the proportion of overweight in the adult population of the second country, the COVID-19 mortality rate is: He added that it is reasonable to predict that it will be like this. The first country is 3.5 percentage points higher than the second country. “The average individual is less likely to die of COVID-19 in countries where the proportion of overweight adults is relatively low, and all other conditions are the same. Overweight adults.” .. Clinically, the authors of the study state that overweight is associated with an increasingly serious course of COVID-19 and some comorbidities that can lead to consequent death. For example, metabolic disorders can exacerbate an individual’s COVID-19 outcome. Excessive body weight can lead to higher doses and longer durations of infection, which can lead to higher levels of exposure to COVID-19. They added that, on average, the COVID-19 pandemic is more deadly to an adult population living in parts of the world characterized by overweight. Researchers believe that their findings can be used to support public policy regulations on the food industry, to the extent that they benefit from the sale of processed foods, foods high in salt, sugar and saturated fat. The current pandemic death toll has exceeded 4.5 million, and the group’s main findings call for immediate and effective regulation that has been postponed for a long time, Belladi said. “Some companies in the food industry are free to use the pandemic as a marketing platform in a way that helps them lose weight,” he explained. “The association observed between the COVID-19 mortality rate and the proportion of overweight adults in about 5.5 billion people living in 154 countries, which house about 7.5 billion people worldwide, is more relevant. It acts as a warning against endangering your life. “ sauce: University of Texas at San Antonio Journal reference: Arlanandam, G. , et al. (2021) COVID-19 Mortality and Overweight: Cross-Country Evidence. Actual public health.. doi.org/10.1016/j.puhip.2021.100179..

