What can people do for high blood pressure?





half of adult of NS We Have got High blood pressure, Also high blood pressure. Doctor Ragout Taddy Kamala, NS Cardiologist When Authenticated Specialist of Clinical High blood pressure so Allegheny health Communication network, To tell we can NS more NS Take that number under. What are your current recommendations for blood pressure? High blood pressure is above 130/80, but ideally it should be less than 120. High blood pressure rarely causes symptoms, so it is recommended that young people without risk factors check it once a year. People at high risk should check more often. What are the risk factors and causes of high blood pressure? Most hypertension in this country is what I call “lifestyle hypertension”. Because it is associated with lack of physical activity, a diet high in salt and processed foods, and overweight. Other risk factors include family history, old age, smoking, and overdrinking. Sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, lifestyle factors, and even shift work can also increase your risk. In addition, certain medications, such as the painkillers commonly used in ibuprofen and naproxen, can contribute to high blood pressure. What is the best way to prevent high blood pressure or lower blood pressure without medication? Diet is the key. That’s why the AHN General Hypertension Center has a dietitian to help you with everything from dietary patterns to label attention. Sodium is hidden everywhere, so you really need to check the label. Some patients ate a lot of cottage cheese to stay healthy, but their blood pressure did not drop because the cottage cheese contained sodium. What makes the AHN General Hypertension Center stand out? Many patients who come to our center are dealing with resistant hypertension, which requires a large number of drugs, or they have drug intolerance. There are many dosing options, especially those that are less commonly used, and more experience. We also have subtle experience in diagnosing and treating different patient profiles. Our AHA Comprehensive Hypertension Center accreditation sets a high standard for technical competence, research, and comprehensive care delivery. Half of the country has high blood pressure. What do you need to improve it? Patients and clinicians alike need to take the numbers seriously and be proactive. That doesn’t necessarily mean treating everyone with medication right away, but it needs to be more focused and needed for faster follow-up, frequent monitoring of problems, and lifestyle changes. It means taking action with medicine accordingly. On the positive side, we emphasize that studies show that even a 5% loss of excess weight can improve blood pressure, cholesterol, and longevity surprisingly. Small consistent changes can make a big difference. To read a longer version of this interview, please visit. Himark Health Digital magazine..

