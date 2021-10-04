Health
Decreased COVID prophylaxis this year could mean a recurrence of the flu
Dohn said the waves of COVID-19 and RSV among children in recent months are an indicator that respiratory illness can now spread at an alarming rate.
“As a result, this is different from last year,” he said. “Influenza vaccination may be more important than last year to prevent people from getting the flu, and it is very possible to get the flu and COVID at the same time, which is a much worse result for people. We know from research that it brings about flu. Therefore, it is very important to protect yourself from both of these infections. “
To combat the twin potential this season, Don said everyone should get a flu shot and a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible. He recommends getting a flu shot by the end of October so that the vaccine provides prevention throughout the season, but he says it’s never too late to get it.
Here are some questions about influenza vaccination that Dr. Dohn answered:
Q: If I get the COVID vaccine, can I get the flu shot?
Don: Yes! In fact, you can get the flu shot at the same time you get the COVID vaccine. There is no reason to wait between a flu shot and a COVID shot. You can get them on the same day. Maybe separate arms are a good idea. Waiting between the COVID vaccine and other standard vaccines that were originally concerned about how well they work is no longer recommended. With enough information that it is very safe, all vaccines provide complete protection when present at the same time or in the vicinity.
Q: Do I still need to be vaccinated against the flu even if I wear a mask and keep a social distance around others?
Don: Yes. Influenza vaccination is part of a hierarchical protection approach to prevent influenza. Vaccines are a good foundation for preventing the flu. Physical distance, hand washing and masks can also help prevent illness. And if someone gets the flu, the vaccinated people will have less flu severity. This is another reason to get a flu shot.
Q: Is the flu really terrible?
Don: Yes. Influenza is an infectious disease that affects the lungs and can lead to serious illness. Many people with the flu have a mild illness, but some are very ill or die. This also applies to healthy people.
Q: Is it possible to know the cases of influenza with the influenza vaccine?
Don: number! The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu. Common side effects of the vaccine are arm pain, low-grade fever, or pain. These side effects are mild and short-lived when experienced. The risk of suffering from side effects is much better than getting sick with the flu and getting sick enough to miss a few days of work or be hospitalized.
Q: What if I get the flu vaccine once and still get sick?
Don: Even with the flu vaccine, there are still reasons for flu-like symptoms.
- Viruses other than influenza may be prevalent. Influenza vaccines can only prevent illnesses caused by the flu virus.
- After vaccination, you may have been exposed to the flu virus before the vaccine became effective. After vaccination, it takes about 2 weeks for complete protection from the flu.
- No vaccine is 100% effective. However, if you get the flu after vaccination, you may be less ill than if you were not vaccinated.
Do you have questions about COVID-19, face masks, vaccines, tests, quarantine, or other pandemic related issues?Send them to [email protected].. Answers will be published regularly in print and online.
Sources
2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/fewer-covid-precautions-this-year-could-mean-a-resurgence-of-flu/5O2FK2NNCRFGTEBZO4AYQ3YFZM/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]