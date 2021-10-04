Decreased COVID prophylaxis this year could mean a recurrence of the flu

Dohn said the waves of COVID-19 and RSV among children in recent months are an indicator that respiratory illness can now spread at an alarming rate.

“As a result, this is different from last year,” he said. “Influenza vaccination may be more important than last year to prevent people from getting the flu, and it is very possible to get the flu and COVID at the same time, which is a much worse result for people. We know from research that it brings about flu. Therefore, it is very important to protect yourself from both of these infections. “

To combat the twin potential this season, Don said everyone should get a flu shot and a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible. He recommends getting a flu shot by the end of October so that the vaccine provides prevention throughout the season, but he says it’s never too late to get it.

caption Public Health-Dr. Michael Don, Medical Director, Dayton & Montgomery County

Here are some questions about influenza vaccination that Dr. Dohn answered:

Q: If I get the COVID vaccine, can I get the flu shot?

Don: Yes! In fact, you can get the flu shot at the same time you get the COVID vaccine. There is no reason to wait between a flu shot and a COVID shot. You can get them on the same day. Maybe separate arms are a good idea. Waiting between the COVID vaccine and other standard vaccines that were originally concerned about how well they work is no longer recommended. With enough information that it is very safe, all vaccines provide complete protection when present at the same time or in the vicinity.

Q: Do I still need to be vaccinated against the flu even if I wear a mask and keep a social distance around others?

Don: Yes. Influenza vaccination is part of a hierarchical protection approach to prevent influenza. Vaccines are a good foundation for preventing the flu. Physical distance, hand washing and masks can also help prevent illness. And if someone gets the flu, the vaccinated people will have less flu severity. This is another reason to get a flu shot.

Q: Is the flu really terrible?

Don: Yes. Influenza is an infectious disease that affects the lungs and can lead to serious illness. Many people with the flu have a mild illness, but some are very ill or die. This also applies to healthy people.

Q: Is it possible to know the cases of influenza with the influenza vaccine?

Don: number! The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu. Common side effects of the vaccine are arm pain, low-grade fever, or pain. These side effects are mild and short-lived when experienced. The risk of suffering from side effects is much better than getting sick with the flu and getting sick enough to miss a few days of work or be hospitalized.

Q: What if I get the flu vaccine once and still get sick?

Don: Even with the flu vaccine, there are still reasons for flu-like symptoms.

Viruses other than influenza may be prevalent. Influenza vaccines can only prevent illnesses caused by the flu virus.

After vaccination, you may have been exposed to the flu virus before the vaccine became effective. After vaccination, it takes about 2 weeks for complete protection from the flu.

No vaccine is 100% effective. However, if you get the flu after vaccination, you may be less ill than if you were not vaccinated.

Do you have questions about COVID-19, face masks, vaccines, tests, quarantine, or other pandemic related issues?Send them to [email protected].. Answers will be published regularly in print and online.