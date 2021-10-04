Study: Anticoagulants reduce covid mortality

A study published in Lancet’s EClinical Medicine journal showed that Covid-19 patients who use anticoagulants to reduce the likelihood of blood clots have almost half the risk of death and a 43% lower risk of hospitalization. it was done.

A study of 6,195 patients by the University of Minnesota, the University of Basel, Switzerland, and Columbia University found that they were hospitalized before being prescribed anticoagulants, despite being older than their classmates and having chronic medical conditions. It turns out that the number of patients who do this is small. ..

The study claims to be the world’s largest anticoagulant role in covid, with patients aged 18 years and older between March 4, 2020 and August 27, 2020 in 12 hospitals and 60 in the United States. I evaluated it at the clinic.

Scientists investigated the relationship between 90-day anticoagulant therapy in prediagnosed outpatients and the risk of hospitalization and death, and the relationship between inpatient anticoagulant therapy and risk of death.

“Anticoagulants reduce mortality by almost half, regardless of whether they were used before they became infected with Covid or when they were started when they were admitted to the hospital to treat Covid,” the study said. He added that hospitalized Covid patients would benefit from anticoagulants of all types. The dose of the drug used.

Scientific evidence shows that some people with covid develop abnormal blood clots, including the smallest blood vessels. Blood clots can also form in multiple parts of the body, including the lungs. This abnormal coagulation can cause a variety of complications, including organ damage, heart attack, and stroke. Researchers said coagulation can be caused by high levels of inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. High levels of inflammation affect multiple organs and can cause serious illness. Scientists say people who already have blood vessels damaged by diabetes or high blood pressure may be at increased risk of developing blood clots.

“We know that covid causes blood clots that can kill patients. But do anticoagulants save lives with covid-19? Anticoagulants previously used lungs It is a drug prescribed to prevent blood clots in patients with blood clots in their legs and legs. It also prevents blood clots in the brain that are secondary to abnormal heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation. Sameh Hozayen of, said:

“We already know that overwhelmed hospitals have a high risk of patient mortality, so reducing hospitalizations may have a positive impact during the covid-19 surge,” Hozayen said. Told.

