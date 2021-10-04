Locally available shots as the flu season begins | News, Sports, Work

The flu season is here, with local pharmacies offering jabs and the peak of the season approaching.

Pat Thompson, director of public health at Marshall County, said people should be vaccinated against the flu right now. Best before October, when the flu season begins.

“Ideally everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.” Thompson said.

She said the peak seasons for the flu are believed to be January and February, but the flu can be caught all year round. The more people gather in the winter and autumn months, the more likely the virus will spread.

Thompson said he has long said that flu shots are the only preventative measure that others have against the flu.Influenza vaccine protects against four different strains that make the vaccine a “4 valence” vaccination. These strains include two influenza A viruses, H1N1 and H3N2 viruses, and two influenza B viruses.

Not everyone can be vaccinated against the flu, including babies under 6 months of age and babies who are allergic to vaccines.

“One of the ideas is to get the flu shot, so get the flu shot on others, including those who aren’t infected with the flu and can’t get the flu shot on small babies or others. I don’t give it. “ Thompson said.

According to Thompson, last year’s COVID-19 pandemic did not have many positive cases of influenza, but the tests were concentrated on COVID-19, so there were not many tests for influenza. Masks, social distance and quarantine also helped fight the flu last year.

“Experienced a pandemic and what we did to prevent the spread really reduced our exposure.” Thompson said.

For those who may feel sick during this year’s flu season, Thompson’s recommendation is to act as if it were a COVID until you know something else.

“I’ve always had a runny nose on a few people, and I’ve had a COVID because I thought I had a cold.” Thompson said. “Not all of them are like that, we know it, but I make mistakes on the side of caution.”

It also means staying home when you feel sick.

“Believe me, we understand that it’s difficult to do, because there are invoices to be paid and people who depend on you for work and those kinds of things. is.” Thompson said. “Make some wise decisions and wear a mask. Such things will help prevent spread.”

Where to get a flu shot in Marshalltown

Influenza vaccines are available from the McFarland Clinic’s primary care office. Reservations can be made online or by calling the primary care provider’s office. The McFarland Clinic will also have a drive-through clinic for ages 12 and up, with Dr. 303 Nicholas in the South Side Office having indoor clinics of all ages. The next drive-through clinic will be on Tuesday, October 5th, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The indoor clinic is Friday. Call or book online from 9am to 4pm on October 8th, from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday, October 27th, and from 8am to 12pm on Thursday, November 18th.

UnityPoint Health has told you to call your GP to schedule your flu shot right now.

Hy-Vee is now available for flu shots without the need for appointments or prescriptions. The Drive-Through Influenza Vaccination Clinic is available Tuesday and Thursday from 3 pm to 7 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm until October 30.

Walgreens is currently available for influenza vaccination by appointment or carry-on.

You can also get a flu shot at a Wal-Mart pharmacy by appointment or by bringing it in.