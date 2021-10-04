Health
Locally available shots as the flu season begins | News, Sports, Work
The flu season is here, with local pharmacies offering jabs and the peak of the season approaching.
Pat Thompson, director of public health at Marshall County, said people should be vaccinated against the flu right now. Best before October, when the flu season begins.
“Ideally everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.” Thompson said.
She said the peak seasons for the flu are believed to be January and February, but the flu can be caught all year round. The more people gather in the winter and autumn months, the more likely the virus will spread.
Thompson said he has long said that flu shots are the only preventative measure that others have against the flu.Influenza vaccine protects against four different strains that make the vaccine a “4 valence” vaccination. These strains include two influenza A viruses, H1N1 and H3N2 viruses, and two influenza B viruses.
Not everyone can be vaccinated against the flu, including babies under 6 months of age and babies who are allergic to vaccines.
“One of the ideas is to get the flu shot, so get the flu shot on others, including those who aren’t infected with the flu and can’t get the flu shot on small babies or others. I don’t give it. “ Thompson said.
According to Thompson, last year’s COVID-19 pandemic did not have many positive cases of influenza, but the tests were concentrated on COVID-19, so there were not many tests for influenza. Masks, social distance and quarantine also helped fight the flu last year.
“Experienced a pandemic and what we did to prevent the spread really reduced our exposure.” Thompson said.
For those who may feel sick during this year’s flu season, Thompson’s recommendation is to act as if it were a COVID until you know something else.
“I’ve always had a runny nose on a few people, and I’ve had a COVID because I thought I had a cold.” Thompson said. “Not all of them are like that, we know it, but I make mistakes on the side of caution.”
It also means staying home when you feel sick.
“Believe me, we understand that it’s difficult to do, because there are invoices to be paid and people who depend on you for work and those kinds of things. is.” Thompson said. “Make some wise decisions and wear a mask. Such things will help prevent spread.”
Where to get a flu shot in Marshalltown
Influenza vaccines are available from the McFarland Clinic’s primary care office. Reservations can be made online or by calling the primary care provider’s office. The McFarland Clinic will also have a drive-through clinic for ages 12 and up, with Dr. 303 Nicholas in the South Side Office having indoor clinics of all ages. The next drive-through clinic will be on Tuesday, October 5th, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The indoor clinic is Friday. Call or book online from 9am to 4pm on October 8th, from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday, October 27th, and from 8am to 12pm on Thursday, November 18th.
UnityPoint Health has told you to call your GP to schedule your flu shot right now.
Hy-Vee is now available for flu shots without the need for appointments or prescriptions. The Drive-Through Influenza Vaccination Clinic is available Tuesday and Thursday from 3 pm to 7 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm until October 30.
Walgreens is currently available for influenza vaccination by appointment or carry-on.
You can also get a flu shot at a Wal-Mart pharmacy by appointment or by bringing it in.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.timesrepublican.com/news/todays-news/2021/10/shots-available-locally-as-flu-season-begins/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]