Covid-19: More Urgent Immunization Plans Needed-And Most Kiwis Support It

When COVID-19 Immunization rates are still too low around Auckland and Aotearoa, New Zealand. Unexpected cases are still displayed, There are several options before Monday afternoon Government decision At the alert level.

Relaxing restrictions within Aotearoa while Delta is in the community will dramatically increase the rate at which the virus spreads throughout the population until a high level of immunity is obtained.

Collaborative vaccination drives, mandatory vaccinations for more workers, and clear cues that qualified but unvaccinated people face restricted access to travel and other activities. The time has come.

In Delta, there is no “herd immunity”. Almost everyone who is not vaccinated will eventually get infected (and sooner rather than later). Vaccinated people are about 75% less likely to develop Covid infections and more than 90% less likely to develop severe illness when exposed than unvaccinated people. Become.

Brook sabin Reporter Brooke Sabin fears that the rules are not strict enough to cross the Auckland border and contain Covid.

In the current Oakland outbreak, only 3 percent of the more than 1000 cases were fully vaccinated. Of the more than 100 hospitalized cases, only one was fully vaccinated.

Less than 10,000 New Zealanders are infected with Covid-19, and unlike most other countries, they rely entirely on high levels of immunization to provide high levels of immunity.

Ricky Wilson / Staff In the current Oakland outbreak, only 3 percent of the more than 1000 cases were fully vaccinated.

System overload

Relying on its own device, Delta spreads fast, like a wildfire, to sufficiently high vaccination levels, from 1 to 6, 36, 216, 1296. This rapid exponential spread is a major threat to health and other important services.

There is no hospital system, but the number of ICU beds per person is high and unresponsive, and there is no test that allows you to ride on the Delta in the open Aotearoa. The contact tracing system will be overwhelming in a few days.

Without high vaccination levels, increasing hospital capacity or investing in new drugs is the same as relocating the Titanic deck chairs.

Beyond the hospital, Covid spreads to unvaccinated children aged 5 to 11 years at school and infects teachers, parents and grandparents. Who can take care of who?

Beyond school, up to half of unvaccinated infected people are ill and can’t work, and one in ten can be hospitalized, so companies with unvaccinated staff will be closed. Asymptomatic infected staff infects other staff, clients, customers, and their family and friends.

Then there is the long Covid.Big British studies One-third of hospitalized Covid cases report that they need to be readmitted.

of Another British studyMore than half of the hospitalized patients showed long Covid symptoms 3 months after discharge. Symptoms were exacerbated among women under the age of 50, women, and those with high pre-Covid fitness levels.

How much is the acceptable cost?

All national and international health authorities have always accepted that the only possible sustainable way to deal with Covid is through immune development.

Since the introduction of safe and effective vaccines, all health authorities have recommended high levels of vaccination as the only safe and acceptable way to achieve high levels of immunity.

screenshot Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the alert level on Monday at 4 pm.

Today, in semi-vaccinated Aotearoa, only two questions are related to the open plan:

Is there a high target vaccination level? And what does the goal mean for the number of long Covid cases considered the “acceptable cost” of infection, hospitalization, death, and punctures?

How does the plan propose to achieve the vaccination goals needed to meet the “acceptable cost”?

The most respected Covid-19 modeler in Aotearoa Complex systemProvides robust scenarios for the expected impact of a year’s outbreak at various vaccination levels.

Their modeling assumes moderate public health measures, including a complete testing, tracking, quarantine, and quarantine system. Their predictions are very similar to the equivalent predictions from the Australian modeling group (except those used by the federal government).

Robert Kitchen / Staff The national leader Judith Collins’ “opening” program is based on a national blockade that is no longer needed when 70-75 percent of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated.

Need a more radical plan

The National Party recently announced “openThe plan was based on a national blockade that was no longer needed when 70-75 percent of the population over the age of 12 was fully vaccinated.

Based on the Te Pūnaha Matatini model, this suggests that the permissible cost in the event of a new outbreak is 1.5 million to 1.8 million cases, 80,000 to 105,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 to 13,000 deaths per year. increase.

The plan states that the border will open at 85-90 percent of 12 or higher vaccination levels. It’s unclear why the thresholds for opening inside and outside are different. When Covid returns, the result will be the same without a blockade, whether it crosses an open border or is under current border restrictions.

National’s suggestions for increasing vaccination rates are good, but most are already more or less happening. However, if the government hasn’t done so yet, the proposal to order the supply of booster shots should be adopted immediately. This is because booster shots are very likely to be needed due to weakened immunity.

A key issue with this plan is that it is not radical enough to reach a goal of 85-90%, or a more humane goal of 95% or higher. Even 95% can have 40,000 cases, 1000 hospitalizations, over 100 deaths, and over 10,000 long Covid cases.

It became a “passport” of the vaccine

In most countries that have already achieved their goals of over 90%, the main motivation was fear of daily death and exposure to hospitalization. Fortunately, this has not yet been applied in New Zealand, but it may be applied if the strategy is lifted with a vaccination rate of 70-75%.

The most effective intervention currently needed to convince the last 20% of the eligible population to be vaccinated is some form of vaccination certification, the “passport” of the vaccine.

Internationally, this approach has been very successful. This includes compulsory vaccination in many cross-border and medical jobs, and restricted access to flight, hospitality, and other activities for unvaccinated eligible people. I am.

So far, both major parties have only hinted at many of these options, except that healthcare workers should be vaccinated. This should have been implemented a few months ago.

Hannah Peters / Getty Images New Zealand now needs a unified, nonpartisan and fundamental approach to achieving at least 95% of vaccinated eligible individuals.

Independent approach

Politicians require some people to be vaccinated, restrict the activities of unvaccinated people, and allow businesses to exclude workers, customers, and customers if they are not vaccinated. It’s not surprising that they are reluctant to do things. But without it, an acceptable goal cannot be achieved.

Among other international precedents, Victoria requires all school and childcare staff to make their first shot or appointment by October 18. In the United States, all federal workers must be vaccinated by 22 November. Hospitality in much of Western Europe.

New Zealand now needs a unified, nonpartisan and fundamental approach to achieving at least 95% of vaccinated eligible individuals. Ideally, if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for this age group, this would include 5-11 years.

Mandatory vaccinations for a wide range of occupations should be introduced and various activities should be restricted to eligible, unvaccinated people. These may only be needed for 12 months, but without them you would have to maintain your current limits.

Almost 80% of all New Zealanders in question have already been vaccinated for the first time, leaving the country overwhelmingly behind such proposals.

Rod Jackson Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Auckland.

