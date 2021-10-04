Health
Concerns about “eccentric” rapid flu vaccination warnings for Nevadans
Predicting how serious the flu season will be is always difficult, and this year is no exception, with health professionals seeing both good and bad signs.
Again, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a risk of a bad flu season “eccentricity”. That fear didn’t happen last year, and the already overloaded hospital system was spared the additional burden of flu patients.
Last year, the flu season was virtually non-existent around the world, including Clark County. In Clark County, there were 6 deaths from influenza and 50 hospitalizations. In contrast, according to the South Nevada Health District, 54 deaths and about 1,400 hospitalizations were reported last season.
However, there are downsides to grace. As a result, the community’s immunity to influenza can be weakened.
“One of the unique differences seen in 2021 is the fact that there was no previous outbreak or epidemic of seasonal influenza,” said Dr. David Weismiller, a family doctor and professor at UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine. I am. ..
“Last year, people weren’t exposed,” he said. “Therefore, the immune system may not be able to recognize circulating strains this year, which could mean that more individuals could easily become infected.”
Health officials believe that COVID-19 restrictions, which closed schools and required masking, contributed to the mild flu season. This year, the relaxation of these restrictions will make it easier for the flu to spread, they say.
“Last year, everyone was quarantined. Most people were indoors with precautions,” said Dr. Gauraf Gillas, a family doctor at Southwest Medical. “And that led to a calm season.
“But things are a little different this year. More people are coming in and out of COVID-19 and are vaccinated,” he said. “Therefore, we expect some flu season to increase compared to what we saw last year.”
No.1 in Las Vegas for influenza activity
The Walgreens Influenza Index, which measures weekly prescription data for influenza antivirals, shows a higher incidence in certain parts of the United States compared to last season. However, “overall flu activity is still low compared to the normal flu season,” Walgreens Regional Health Director Amel Hakam said in an email.
However, according to the Walgreens index, Las Vegas is currently leading the US metropolitan area in influenza incidence. This was at the time of the flu season over the last two years. Nevada is also a country leader in the state, perhaps reflecting its status as a top tourist destination and deregulation, Hakam said.
“Las Vegas and Nevada have the highest influenza rates, but they’re still relatively lower than we see at this time of the year during the normal flu season,” he said.
Another reason for optimism: Public health officials are closely watching the flu season in the Southern Hemisphere of the world. This season has an early season that may later be reflected in the Northern Hemisphere. In other words, what happened in Australia helps us predict what will happen in the United States. And this year, like last year, was a very mild season in the Southern Hemisphere.
Encourage shots
Authorities say it is more important than ever for people over 6 months to be vaccinated against the flu each year, as there is no clear crystal ball and COVID-19 has not completely receded.
“I think we need to be as worried as last year that both COVID-19 and the flu season will infect many people,” said Zirath.
September and October are the best months to get a flu shot. It’s not too early, as protection can diminish in 6 months, but before holidays, the transmission of the disease generally increases.
“It is very important to vaccinate at any time of access or opportunity, especially before vacation,” said JoAnn Rupiper, Chief Nurse in the Health District. “As you know, it’s always a clue to me.” Oh, it’s Thanksgiving in a few weeks. I think I will be vaccinated against the flu. “
Health officials recommend people to be vaccinated against the flu when they are vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect them from both illnesses.
Taking both shots also helps to avoid overwhelming the hospital in the area where the patient is, according to the authorities.
So far this season, flu hospitalizations have been minimal, with five in Clark County as of Thursday, according to Amy Shogren of the Nevada Hospital Association.
Weiss Miller wants it to stay that way.
“You can only take so much”
“Fatigue is becoming astronomical for people in our healthcare system, especially those who are treated daily in hospitals,” said Weiss Miller, who sees hospital patients as part of the medical practice of the medical school. I am.
“And this is not” our worries. ” I signed up for this. But you can only take so much. “
In the Southern Nevada Health District, influenza vaccinations are provided at public health centers. Walk-in clients are accepted by the Health District 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Immune clinic. Reservations are required at other centers. To make a reservation, please call 702-759-0850. The influenza vaccine can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine or other immunizations.
It is also widely available at local pharmacies.
