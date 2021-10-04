Get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine to help Florida avoid a “cold”

Influenza cases in Florida fell to record lows last year, thanks to COVID-19 precautions.

Dr. Nishant Anand, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Baycare, said:

The Florida Department of Health reported that the proportion of influenza patients in emergency rooms and emergency care during the 2020-2021 season was below the average proportion of influenza patients in the last three seasons combined.

Florida may not be so lucky this flu season. Experts say that termination of the coronavirus protocol and return to school or work can lead to an increase in influenza infection. They are afraid of scenarios where the healthcare system is overwhelmed by “trends.” This is a serious flu season with an ongoing pandemic.

Infection with one virus weakens the immune system and increases the chances of getting another virus, Anand said.

Therefore, it is important to get a flu shot. In fact, Anand said Floridian needs to be vaccinated with both influenza and COVID as soon as possible, wear masks, wash hands and reduce social distance.

What is influenza?

Influenza, also known as seasonal flu, is a respiratory infection that can spread rapidly to people of all ages. The flu season is usually from October to March.

Influenza and common colds can have similar symptoms, but according to Anand, the symptoms of the common cold tend to progress slowly, are less severe, and may contain fever above 101 degrees. Rarely. Colds can be caused by hundreds of viruses, but there is no vaccine for it.

How serious is the flu?

Symptoms range from mild symptoms that last for several days, such as cough, congestion, malaise, headache, muscle aches, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea, to bacterial infections that can lead to pneumonia and death.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,705 people in Florida died of influenza or pneumonia in 2019.

How does the flu spread?

Influenza spreads like COVID, mainly through respiratory droplets transmitted by coughing, sneezing, and conversation, Anand said. People with the flu can spread the virus up to 6 feet away.

A less common method of infection is for people to touch a surface or object with a virus and then touch their mouth, nose, or eyes, Anand said.

Does the flu vaccine change every year?

Yes. Each year, according to Anand, new vaccine formulations are developed based on the most prevalent influenza strains.

When should I get a flu shot?

In early October, Dr. Paul Nanda, a family doctor at Tampa General Hospital, said.

Influenza vaccination lasts about 6 months. By waiting for the weather to cool in early October, Nanda said the shots will remain effective during the winter months. Also, it takes at least two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective. That is, it is protected before Halloween and vacation trips.

Should my child be vaccinated against the flu?

The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against the flu.that is Children with the flu usually need medical care And probably hospitalization, especially hospitalization under the age of five.

Children aged 6 months and 8 years who receive the first or second flu shot should be vaccinated twice according to the CDC guidelines. The second shot will be given 4 weeks after the first shot.

However, children in this age group should be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible to gain full immunity by Halloween, as it will take another two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective.

The nasal spray flu vaccine is also available for children over the age of two who have needle problems, Anand said. (Adults under the age of 49 can also use nasal drops.)

Children are at increased risk of influenza because they tend to infect each other at school and in other playgrounds. Also, Anand said he was less likely to be vaccinated against the flu than adults.

“Some parents may or may not want injections for their children …” he said. “Then some people don’t want any additional vaccines at all. Fortunately, some schools have flu shots available during class hours, which is very convenient.”

Is there a special flu shot for the elderly?

The CDC recommends that people over the age of 65 get one of two flu shots designed to produce a stronger immune response. Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine or adjuvanted FLUAD Quadrivalent vaccine. Neither has priority over the CDC.

However, if older people do not have access to high doses or adjuvant vaccines, they definitely need to be vaccinated regularly.

Can I get COVID and the flu?

Yes.

Who is susceptible to the flu?

People over the age of 65, chemotherapy patients, and organ transplant recipients with weakened immune systems are susceptible to infection and suffer from serious symptoms, Anand said.

Does the COVID vaccine protect you from the flu?

No. Coronavirus and influenza are two different types of viruses, Anand said. Each has its own vaccine.

Can I get the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time?

absolutely. The vaccine can be given at the same time, and the CDC announced in August, overturning last year’s guidelines.

Elderly or immunocompromised Floridians eligible for COVID booster shots can schedule both vaccines on the same schedule. However, if you do not have a COVID vaccine yet, you should also get a flu shot with it.

I’m pregnant. Should I get a flu shot?

Yes. Anand recommends that pregnant women who have questions about a particular pregnancy should consult with OB-GYN.

Do influenza vaccinations have side effects?

Although all vaccines have potential side effects, Nanda said the side effects of influenza vaccination tend to be mild. Many people experience pain in the injected arm and redness around the injection site for about a day. Some people feel tired the next day as well.

How do I get a flu shot?

Individuals can make appointments with their GP or local health department or book at a local pharmacy. Many pharmacies also offer walk-in-based shots.

•••

Online flu season resources

Click here to use Florida Health Department Influenza Vaccination Finder..

Learn more about the flu From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

American Academy of Pediatrics Influenza guidance for children..

•••

