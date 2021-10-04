Health
RACGP Chairman Shares Her Story To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
news
Dr. Karen Price has opened up about her own experience with deadly illnesses.
The moment she was informed that she had won the 2020 RACGP presidential election, Dr. Karen Price underwent surgery.
Neither the regular mammogram, which took place shortly after her presidential campaign, and the subsequent core biopsy produced definitive results.
Dr. Price chose to remove the problematic tissue because the memory of President Harry Nesporon just before was a memory of death from a new pancreatic cancer.
“The last thing the surgeon said when he put me down was,’I won the election,'” said Dr. Price. Told the Nine newspaper An article promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
However, two days later she was officially diagnosed with breast cancer, despite having no family history of breast cancer and not smoking or drinking moderately.
The timing of the results did not leave much room for the potentially life-changing journey Dr. Price was about to undertake.
“I knew how complicated this would be, especially like RACGP. Lost Harry very tragically,’She said.
“At the time of COVID, when the entire medical sector was stressed and looking for the leadership I promised, how could I reveal that I had cancer? That was a big consideration.
“Obviously, if I needed chemotherapy, I probably didn’t. [the job] Because it inadvertently confuses the general practice department. “
The already challenging task of taking the leadership of Australia’s largest medical college in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic suddenly became even more complicated.
Dr. Price said that despite having cancer in only one breast, several trusted colleagues, including her family and then Deputy RACGP Chairman Aiman Shenuda, before choosing double mastectomy. I talked to.
According to Dr. Price, he chose this procedure because the surgeon can only remove fat from the abdomen for breast reconstruction.
With this experience, she is less physically and psychologically confused than performing two separate surgeries, so she is passionate about giving public patients access to immediate reconstruction just like she does. I’m out.
“I don’t feel like my femininity or I’m in my chest. I’m about removing as much risk as possible,” said Dr. Price.
“But it was still pretty tough. When I woke up, I basically had five drain tubes and oxygen, and it was a truss and I couldn’t really move.”
Limited visits due to COVID restrictions made it even more difficult, but painful recovery meant that it took four weeks for the pain to subside.
However, despite the surgeon telling her that breast cancer is aggressive, the preventive medicine Dr Price received in the form of a mammogram means that breast cancer was detected early, and surgery spreads breast cancer. Seemed to have stopped successfully.
“If I had been waiting for three months, my results would have been very different,” she said.
That’s why Dr. Price (who has been on medication for the next five years but now has no cancer) shares her story.
Almost in the first six months of 2020 alone 145,000 less mammograms Breast cancer Second most common Causes of cancer-related deaths in Australian women.
And even if you take it into consideration Impact of pandemics on cancer screeningThe relative lack of prophylactic breast checks is not a new issue. Only 55% of the target age group I participated in Breast Screen Australia from 2016 to 2017.
“We need to keep watching their GP to get into regular screening, for testing, to understand that health and illness are not inseparable, but that’s human life. Because they are intertwined, “she said.
RACGP is hosting a free breast cancer webinar on October 27th at 7pm (AEDT) with a focus on the treatment and survival of symptoms. For details and registration, please see RACGP website..
