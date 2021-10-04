When is influenza vaccination 2021 available?Memphis area doctors say get it now

The beginning of October is not only the beginning of the cold season, all of the pumpkin spices, the informal kick-off of the holiday season, but also the beginning of the flu season.

The latest COVID-19 waves caused by the delta variant are declining in Shelby County and the southeast, giving hospitals some room for breathing. Doctors and public health professionals are now encouraging people to get flu shots to reduce flu-related hospitalizations and ease the burden on doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.

Dr. Steve Threllkeld, director of infection prevention for the Baptist Memorial Healthcare System, said it was time for residents of the South Central South to be vaccinated against the flu. Traditionally, he said there was a small peak in cases of local influenza in November and a large peak in cases in February and March.

“I think this is a real wildcard. It’s something we’ll see this winter,” he said. “Last year, there was essentially no meaningful outbreak of the flu. It was great.”

Part of this is due to the high intake of influenza vaccines nationwide and the precautionary measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (masking, hand washing, social distance).

“If you take action to knock out the more contagious virus … it will certainly affect the flu,” said Threllkeld.

And the fight against influenza is an important public health measure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2019-2020 influenza season It was considered “moderate”. Still, there were about 38 million illnesses, 18 million visits to flu-related health care providers, 400,000 hospitalizations for the flu, and 22,000 flu deaths.

Threllkeld recommended that people be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible and that people should be vaccinated if they have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 booster for those who are vaccinated and qualified with Pfizer vaccine.. People over the age of 65 or 18 who currently work or live in an environment with underlying illness or at high risk are eligible for booster shots.

The CDC now says that people can receive COVID-19 shots at the same time as other vaccinations.

In addition to vaccination, Threllkeld recommended testing for COVID-19, which has flu-like symptoms. Without testing, it is almost impossible to distinguish between the two viruses. People can also be tested for influenza by their healthcare provider.

Having a clear idea of ​​whether you have the flu or COVID-19 opens up treatments for both illnesses. Monoclonal antibody therapy and Tamiflu are available for the treatment of COVID-19 and influenza, respectively. Both require a doctor to refer you or get a prescription from your doctor.

The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against the flu. Excludes people who are allergic to the ingredients of the flu vaccine or who have previously had a severe reaction to the flu vaccine.. The CDC recommends that you consult your family doctor before you are vaccinated against the flu if you have previously experienced a severe reaction to the flu vaccine.

People can get the flu vaccine not only in the primary care provider’s office, but also in pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens, or in grocery stores with pharmacies such as Kroger.