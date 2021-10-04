Waterloo region reports 44 COVID cases, one dead on weekends

In the Waterloo region, there were 34 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

Since the beginning of October, 62 virus reports have been reported.

Additional COVID-related deaths were reported over the weekend, increasing the number of casualties since the start of the pandemic to 300.

Nine were hospitalized for infections, four of whom were admitted to the intensive care unit.

There were 180 active cases on Sunday.

6 active outbreaks

There were 6 outbreaks in the area, 3 of which occurred in schools.

The Waterloo Public Health Area has declared three outbreaks at JF Carmichael Public School.

The Waterloo Regional Municipal Board of Education issued a statement on Sunday that another student was identified in connection with the cohort.

“It is important to note that the outbreak is only relevant to this particular cohort. It is not a school-wide outbreak,” the statement read.

“Facilities Services will continue to thoroughly clean the building, following public health guidance and recommendations, paying attention to common areas and touchpoints.”

Woodland Christian High School also has outbreaks in multiple cohorts. Four people tested positive for the virus.

Eight cases are associated with outbreaks in Glencaim public schools across multiple cohorts.

Other outbreaks include: