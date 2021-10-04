October will start Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Don’t skip these annual mammograms, even during a pandemic





Arkansas (KNWA / KFTA) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This serves as a good memory for prioritizing the annual mammogram. According to the American Cancer Society, there is a one-eighth chance that women in the United States will develop breast cancer, so it is important that women do not skip these annual tests. Dr. Kathleen Citalic of the Northwest Breast Imaging Center at Willow Creek, a radiologist, said some women have postponed the examination during the pandemic. It does not come when a woman first feels or sees something abnormal, but comes 12-14 months later. Dr. Sitarik states that he is diagnosing more cancers later in the health crisis and in the more aggressive stages. She states that the annual mammogram should start at age 40, but in some cases it may need to start earlier. Dr. Citalic says that having first-degree relatives such as mothers, sisters, and daughters who have been diagnosed with breast cancer increases their chances of developing breast cancer. Second, the annual mammogram should start 10 years earlier than the age at which it was diagnosed. However, she says that the main risk factor for breast cancer is women, and the risk increases with age. “One of the biggest misconceptions is that people think that without a family of breast cancer, they don’t have to worry about breast cancer and aren’t at risk. Well, that can’t be wrong. Although the risk is doubled for first-degree relatives, 85% of newly diagnosed patients had no breast cancer relatives, “said Sitarik. It is also important that all women have a monthly self-breast examination. You want to know your body and be able to recognize what is wrong. The best place to check yourself is the shower. You feel areas of lumps, bumps and thickening and want to be aware of any changes to your breasts during your examination. In addition, the CDC recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for people with underlying health conditions, including cancer. Therefore, another thing to keep in mind when scheduling an exam is when you get a COVID-19 shot. “Ideally, wait 4-6 weeks after COVID-19 vaccination to get a screening mammogram. Well, the difference is whether you have a diagnostic mammogram. If you have problems, vaccinate. Don’t postpone it because you’ve done it. It doesn’t matter, and we want to take care of you. If you have a problem, don’t postpone it, “said Dr. Sitarik. .. According to the CDC, this is because the lymph nodes in the armpit where people were injected can swell. Adding swelling is the normal reaction to your bodybuilding protection against COVID-19. However, it is not desirable for the swelling to cause false readings of the mammogram. Overall, early detection is the key to defeating breast cancer, and it is important not to miss those mammograms even during a pandemic. If you have any concerns or questions, talk to your doctor about them.

