Nobel Prize in Physiology for David Julius and Aldem Patapoutian





The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to David Julius and Aldem Patapoutian on Monday for “Discovery of Receptors for Temperature and Contact”. Their research sheds light on ways to reduce the chronic and acute pain associated with a variety of illnesses, traumas, and their treatment. “Our ability to sense heat, cold and touch is essential to survival and supports our interaction with the world around us.” Nobel Committee said in a news release.. “In our daily lives, we take these sensations for granted, but how do nerve impulses begin so that we can perceive temperature and pressure?”

According to the committee, the issue has been resolved.

Why did they win? The pair made a breakthrough discovery and began intense research activities. This has led to a rapid increase in understanding of how the nervous system perceives heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli. Winners have identified missing links that are important in understanding the complex interactions between our senses and the environment. Specifically, Dr. Julius used capsaicin, a stimulant compound from chili peppers, to identify sensors for heat-responsive skin nerve endings. Dr. Patapoutian has discovered a new class of sensors that use pressure-sensitive cells to respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. Why is work important? The Nobel Committee said it helped two scientists answer one of the deepest questions about human condition: how do we feel our environment? “The underlying mechanisms of our senses have caused our curiosity for thousands of years. For example, how light is detected by the eye and how sound waves affect the inner ear. Or how various chemicals interact with receptors in the nose and mouth to produce odors, taste. ”

In the 17th century, the philosopher René Descartes envisioned the threads that connect different parts of the skin to the brain. Thus, when the flame touches your foot, a signal is sent to your brain. Subsequent studies have shown that sensory neurons record changes in our environment. 1944, Joseph Erlanger When Herbert Gasser He received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of different types of sensory nerve fibers that respond to different stimuli, for example, in response to painful and non-painful touches. However, the underlying problem remains. How are temperature and mechanical stimuli converted into electrical impulses in the nervous system? The work of Dr. Julius and Dr. Patapoutian provides for the first time an understanding of how heat, cold, and mechanical forces can initiate neural impulses and recognize and adapt to the surrounding world. According to the committee, their research has already spurred intensive research on the development of treatments for a wide range of medical conditions, including chronic pain. Who is the winner? Dr. Julius is a professor of physiology at the University of California, San Francisco. In the 1990s, his work on the compound capsaicin revolutionized the way scientists understand the burning sensation caused by chili peppers. Together with a team of colleagues, he created a library containing millions of DNA fragments expressed in sensory neurons in response to pain, heat, and touch. Dr. Patapoutian is a molecular biologist and neuroscientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, “focusing on identifying and characterizing ion channels and other sensors that convert mechanical stimuli into chemical signals.” .. According to the center’s website..

He got a PhD. He received his PhD from the California Institute of Technology in 1996, completed a postdoc at the University of California, San Francisco, and then joined the Scripps Research Team in 2000. He was nominated for the National Academy of Sciences in 2017 and was elected in 2020. To the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 2020, Dr. Julius and Dr. Patapoutian Kavli Prize in NeuroscienceIs presided over by the Norwegian government for a breakthrough discovery of proteins that help the body sense pressure. Who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine? Dr. Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice received their respective awards Discovery of hepatitis C virus.. The Nobel Committee said three scientists “enabled millions of life-saving blood tests and new drugs.” Who else won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020? When will other Nobel Prizes be announced? There are two more science awards. Physics will be announced on Tuesday and chemistry will be announced on Wednesday, both in Stockholm.

The literary award will be announced Thursday in Stockholm.Read about Last year’s winner, Louise Lucky..

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Oslo on Friday. Read about last year’s winners, World Food Program..

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced in Stockholm on October 11th.Last year’s award Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson..

