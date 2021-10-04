COVID and Holidays: CDC recommends celebrating remotely or video this year, regardless of vaccination status





Halloween is still almost four weeks and Thanksgiving is over three weeks, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced how Americans can safely celebrate their holidays in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lists guidance. NS CDC is recommended first This year are people celebrating far away from friends and family. After last year’s Thanksgiving COVID case It soared to the highest point of the pandemic at that time. However, they rose further after the New Year, and there were days when they approached 300,000 new infections nationwide. “Attendance at a rally to celebrate an event or holiday increases the risk of obtaining and disseminating COVID-19,” said the CDC. “The safest way to celebrate is, in effect, to be with someone who lives with you, or who is outside and at least 6 feet away from others.” The agency recommended celebrating with a video conference and holding an open-air rally where participants socially distant and unload food for friends, family, or neighbors in a non-contact manner. But in more than half of the country Fully vaccinatedMany people choose to celebrate directly this year as well. Above all, the CDC recommended getting one that is very safe and effective. vaccination, Has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of getting a serious illness from being infected with a virus. According to the CDC, masks should be worn if not vaccinated, and even vaccinated people should consider masks in areas of high infection rates indoors. The CDC states that outdoor meetings are safer than indoor meetings, regardless of whether guests are vaccinated. Breakthrough case COVID is possible in people who have been vaccinated against the virus, but it is rarer and generally much less severe than in unvaccinated people. According to the CDC, proper ventilation can be important when celebrating indoors. Opening doors and windows, or blowing air out through a window fan, will help bring fresh air into your home. The CDC recommends that you do not travel unless you have been vaccinated. But for those who are devoted to traveling, Millions For those who did last year, the agency suggests a range of strategy It depends on the method of travel and the destination. According to the CDC, everyone on public transport, including airplanes, must wear a mask. If you have been vaccinated or infected with COVID within the last 3 months, you do not need to be tested or quarantined when you arrive at your destination. However, after the trip, the CDC said that everyone should monitor their symptoms and be tested if they do. If unvaccinated, the agency recommends avoiding travel altogether. However, those who have to travel must take the test within 3 days of departure. After arrival, you will be tested for viruses 3-5 days later and will be quarantined for 7 days regardless of the test results.

