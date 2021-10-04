Why Monoclonal Antibodies Are Expensive and Difficult to Manufacture

Monoclonal antibody therapy has given new hope to those fighting COVID-19 and has been politicized as well.

For example, millions of Tennessees Refused to vaccinate in favor of monoclonal antibody therapy If they get sick with a devastating delta wave.

But it’s not that easy. Treatment is expensive, difficult to make, and most effective when used in combination with vaccination.

Demand for monoclonal antibodies surged as hospitals became full at the end of summer and the number of cases surged. There was a further shortage of supplies. Supply seems to be retained despite the work of companies that rapidly expand production.

more:Despite fear, Tennessee is not deficient in monoclonal antibodies after all

Monoclonal antibody therapy is effective for some patients, but there is a lot of confusion about what they are and what they do.

What is Monoclonal Antibody Therapy?

When a patient receives monoclonal antibody therapy, a high concentration of antibody designed to fight the coronavirus is injected.

Regeneron and Ely Lily are FDA-granted pharmaceutical companies for monoclonal antibody cocktails. The third company, GlaxoSmithKline, has an FDA emergency use authorization for single antibody infusion.

Pandemic pressure:“We can’t handle it all”: Pediatrician’s office is blamed by COVID-19

The cost of these treatments is about $ 2,000 each, which contains only about 1 gram of each antibody. They are not traditional chemicals, so they are partly expensive.

Each antibody takes months to identify, isolate, scale and produce thousands of gallons of nutrients.

Treatment can be injected with a needle or given intravenously.

What is an antibody?

Your body responds to infections by making its own antibodies. The main difference between monoclonal antibodies and antibodies in your body is diversity.

Each antibody is like a unique key to search for locks. The key finds a compatible lock, binds to it, and tags it to attack the immune system. Antibodies also “neutralize” the virus and prevent it from adhering to and infecting cells.

“Antibodies are about one-third the size of the virus,” said Dr. David Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. “Therefore, three or four are needed to prevent interaction with cells, but even if one virus has one antibody, that virus can be infected.”

During COVID-19 infection, your body makes hundreds (if not thousands) of different antibodies, each tuned to different parts of the virus. Each is made up of a single unique immune cell. Other immune cells, even those closely related, cannot produce their exact antibodies.

Over time, the most successful antibody-producing cells edit their antibodies to better fit while cloning themselves to increase their ability to produce. It’s like trying to figure out which key fits your lock.

Basically, your body always makes multiple versions of antibodies against the same infectious agent.

So what is a monoclonal antibody?

Unlike your body’s natural spectral response, monoclonal antibodies grow in the laboratory from a single clone. That is the origin of the name “thing”. All antibodies from clones of the same cell are the same.

The second difference is the speed between the monoclonal antibody and the proprietary homemade antibody. It takes a few days to initiate a natural antibody response, or shorter if vaccinated. However, the administered monoclonal antibody begins to function immediately.

Dr. Myron Cohen, MD, director of the Institute for Global Health Infectious Diseases at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said: “We are trying to check your nasal illness before severe illness and death, and monoclonals can obviously do that.”

How effective are monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19?

When a patient receives monoclonal antibody therapy, he or she effectively obtains a very small slice of someone else’s COVID-19 immune response. In order for it to tackle the disease, it needs that one artificial antibody more than your body usually makes for itself.

Sullivan likened it to extinguishing a fire with water.

“Vaccines are like drinking a little water in a match in advance. It doesn’t take long to prevent a fire,” he explained.

Monoclonal antibodies are like using a small amount of water to make a lit match. These drops work for matches, but not for big fires.

As the infection worsens, the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies becomes increasingly diminished.

“Putting a glass of water in a real fire doesn’t help much,” he said.

How long does the antibody last?

Also, unlike vaccines, the effects of monoclonal antibodies are fairly short-lived. The body constantly recycles antibodies.many antibody Half-life is approximate 20 days..

Unlike vaccines that train the body to remember, monoclonal treatment does not produce memory. They work best as a quick response to vulnerable people immediately after exposure and in combination with vaccination.

“The antibody binds to the virus in the nose to reduce replication. Don’t let it be tracked and continue replication. That’s okay,” Cohen explained.

His study shows the results when high-risk people are treated with monoclonal antibodies immediately after a positive test. “The hospitalization rate is probably one tenth of what it wouldn’t be,” he said.

Why is it so difficult to make a monoclonal antibody?

Antibodies are expensive to manufacture due to the difficult process of isolating and quality testing thousands of candidates. This process can take up to a year and requires a lot of technical expertise.

“You have to go through validation: does it block the disease?” Said John Kenny, president and collaborator of Antibody Solutions, a consignment research firm specializing in monoclonal antibody development. “You may come up with many potential candidates.”

This process involves checking the donated human immune cells to see if they make good antibodies. It also includes infecting mice that have been genetically modified to have the human immune system.

Regeneron confirmed to Knox News that they used both. Humanized mouse process Patient samples for rapid identification of candidates.

“One of the antibodies came from the blood of human survivors,” Regeneron spokesman Tammy Allen wrote in an email to Knox News. “The other came from one of our special mice.”

Each candidate cell and antibody is stress tested until the field is narrowed down. Cells need to produce many antibodies. The antibody must adhere to the target of interest.

“It takes about 3-6 months to find cells that are producing large amounts of the antibodies we really need,” says Sullivan. “Once you get it, you need to put it in a large bioreactor to nourish the cells and make proteins (antibodies).”

As the coronavirus mutates, new antibodies need to be identified and scaled up. Large companies maintain a pool of candidates in case this happens. Regeneron has confirmed with Knox News that it maintains a bank of candidates in case the current cocktail loses its effectiveness.

Why are monoclonal antibodies so expensive?

Scale up production is not easy. Antibody production is usually measured in grams instead of tons.

On average, it costs $ 95 to $ 200 Manufacturing 1 gram of antibody. The cost does not include the cost of research, development, or infusion into the patient.

Manufacturing costs are high because antibodies must be produced in mammalian cells to stay alive. This means that cells need a home of body temperature, fluids, nutrients, and cellular signaling molecules that say, “Yes, they continue to make antibodies.”

Each cell makes so much every day. About 1 gram of antibody liter Also more An expensive, nutrient-mixed culture to produce. Although some processes can produce higher yields.

On a small scale, laboratories can spend thousands of dollars on bespoke antibody grams.

At the start of the pandemic, Regeneron had a bioreactor capacity of approximately 40,000 liters per year. After the partnership with Roche, the company acquired a new capacity of approximately 100,000 liters. Unlike small manufacturers, their process can provide higher yields per liter.

Regeneron said it had given the federal government about 2.65 million doses this year. This means that about 9,700 doses per day are sufficient, each containing just over 1 gram of antibody.

Expanding it means building a tank-sized reactor that can circulate thousands of gallons of nutritionally balanced liquid to billions of cell clones daily. The tank is also not empty. The interior often has multiple chambers and is filled with a fibrous surface on which cells can grow.

“You’re talking about a tank truck-sized device,” Sullivan said. “And it’s not just an empty bag. It has a lot of complex engineering.”

Kenny told Knox News that bioreactors are difficult to clean and are often designed to be used once and discarded. This means that part of the cost is constantly replacing the bioreactor.

Also, keep in mind that the antibody needs to be purified and quality tested so that it can be safely administered to the patient.

More antibodies mean more laboratory space

As new variants emerge, manufacturing and development restrictions are exacerbated. Manufacturers are forced to find effective new antibodies, or cocktails of multiple antibodies. That’s why Regeneron and Ely Lilly use two cocktails instead of one.

“We deliberately take a multi-antibody cocktail approach,” said Regeneron spokeswoman Allen. “The virus needs to mutate in multiple different locations to evade both antibodies, reducing the risk of contamination becoming ineffective.”

Each cocktail antibody requires its own production and purification line.

Not many laboratories have that ability. There is increasing demand for antibodies throughout the industry for research, cancer treatment, and treatment of niche diseases.

“The current ecosystem is that there are a lot of small businesses,” says Kenny. “When it comes to making batches to treat everyone in the world, that ability is just not there.”

Vaccines and monoclonal antibodies work optimally together

Experts say that, basically, monoclonal antibody therapy and vaccines should be seen as complementary approaches to the same problem. Vaccines are the first line of defense to prevent the outbreak of infection.

Monoclonal antibodies are a treatment for vulnerable people who become ill after vaccination or who cannot be vaccinated in the first place. They are intended as a second line of defense against COVID-19.

“They are trying to get ahead of the infection to get a good start for you,” Cohen said.

Experts anticipate that monoclonal antibody therapy will expand in the future, including additional diseases. And the demand that arises from the fight against COVID-19 will expand production in the long run over time.

“We are at the beginning of a new era of infection,” Cohen said. Although progress has been made, vaccines are still the best. “Monclonal antibodies do not compete with vaccines at all.”