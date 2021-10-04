Breast Cancer Survivors: Stay Up-to-date and Take Tests | Guam News

Esther Mallada was diagnosed with breast cancer on September 30, two years ago.

“When I was diagnosed, I couldn’t believe my results,” Malada said.

As a single parent of insurance that did not fully cover the cost of the mammogram, she postponed the exam until she found a lump.

She learned about Guam’s early detection program for breast and cervical cancer and obtained her first mammogram in 2004 with the help of the program. The results of the first test returned to “abnormal”, but growth was moderate. These types of results will be repeated over the next few years.

“I had some horror (and) I performed some steps … suction, needle core biopsy, mastectomy of the left and right breasts, and they were all benign I found out that there is, “she said. “And in 2018 I didn’t join my mammo, I missed it. I lost my mother at that time, and I was experiencing some medical problems.

“In 2019, I felt another lump on my right chest, and I thought it would just go back negative again. It’s just a cyst, and it will disappear,” she said. .. “But I was wrong.”

She was diagnosed with two malignancies in her right breast.

“It was taken care of,” she said. “My message today is … I encourage everyone to go there. Finish your screening. One year can make a difference, six months can make a difference I can do it.”

She said an early detection program for Guam breast and cervical cancer helped her from 2004 to 2009. She advised others who are not insured or insured to call the program at 671-929-8772.

according to Program websiteThe Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program is for women aged 21-64 years. This program is also applicable if the woman is not insured, or if she is insured but not insured.

“Prevention and early intervention save lives”

Renata Boldaro, a data collection specialist supervisor at the Guam Cancer Registry, said an average of 50 cases of invasive breast cancer are diagnosed each year in Guam.

She said breast cancer remains the leading cancer diagnosed in women in Guam, based on data from 2007 to 2018.

“Almost two-thirds of cases were diagnosed at stage 3 or higher where the cancer had spread beyond the breast to other local or distant sites,” she said. “The good news is that as evidence of progress and cancer treatment, 9 out of 10 women survived after early diagnosis, and even 87% of women diagnosed with late-stage cancer survived more than 5 years after diagnosis. “

She said the GCR has recorded nearly 200 breast cancers diagnosed in women under the age of 44 since 1998. 12% were in-situ or stayed in place and 88% were infiltrating.

“If you have a family history of breast cancer, or if you have multiple risk factors, talk to your doctor about when to get tested. Prevention and early intervention can save lives,” Boldaro said.

Governor Lourdes Aflague also encouraged residents to take the test.

“Advances in treatment, advances in medicine … advances in screening, and advances in information availability have significantly improved (and) five years, even if more women are diagnosed at a later stage. I live beyond the survival rate. For breast cancer. ” “It only proves that our lives improve when we follow science and data.”