Health
Cases of COVID-19 could peak in Ohio, ODH said in a briefing on Monday.
Cleveland, Ohio-COVID-19 case rates are still high in Ohio, but early indicators indicate that cases have peaked and are beginning to decline, said Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Health Director. He said at a press conference on Monday.
The Ohio Hospital Association reports that one in six inpatients in Ohio is positive for COVID-19 and one in four in the ICU is fighting COVID-19.
“The cases of COVID-19 remain very high, but it’s clear that our combined efforts have actually paid off,” said Vanderfoff.
7-day average for new cases, As reported by cleveland.com last week, It began to fall in mid-September. Newly reported cases averaged 5,676 daily over the seven days to Sunday, a 22% decrease from 7,268 on September 16.
The Ohio Department of Health will soon post additional information on COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases on the Public Data Dashboard. Vanderhoff ODH COVID-10 Dashboard:
Additional dose: A new drop-down tab shows the number of Ohio people who received additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Extended age range: The age range under the Immunization tab is expanded. Currently, data on immunization rates at the county and state levels are categorized for ages 12-17, 18-19, 30-59, 60-79, and over 80.
In case of reinfection: The COVID-19 case definition has been expanded to include those re-infected more than 90 days after the previous infection. According to Vanderhoff, ODH will begin counting Ohio people re-infected with COVID-19 as new cases after September 1. This change will be reflected in the ODH dashboard.
“These new infections don’t count on the dashboard because they don’t meet the case definition criteria,” said Vanderhoff.
He said no one was re-infected before September 1. Reinfections after September 1st will not be isolated from other cases on the dashboard.
“New information shows that unvaccinated people are actually more than twice as likely to be re-infected as fully vaccinated people. It’s important to be careful, “says Vanderhoff.
Other topics covered in today’s briefing include:
Vax-2-School vaccine lottery
The Ohio Vax-2-School Vaccine Lottery website launched on Monday. Parents and adults aged 12 to 25 can register at ohiovax2school.com Participate in the state’s latest coronavirus vaccine lottery to win a scholarship.
A total of 155 scholarships will be awarded -Five vaccinated students receive a $ 100,000 scholarship and 150 vaccinated students receive a $ 10,000 scholarship. Winners will receive money in 529 Educational Savings Accounts that can be used at Ohio Universities, Vocational Schools, or Career Programs.
The state spends less money on incentive programs than the medical costs of hospitalizing a large number of Ohio people and admitting them to the ICU, Vanderhoff said.
“The incentive program seems to have a clear ability to draw people from bystanders to the vaccination line,” he said. “If this vaccine could protect a relatively small number of additional young people, we would be very successful.”
Vaccination with pregnant women
Recently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Announced health recommendations to encourage COVID-19 vaccination For pregnant women, Vanderhoff said. The highest number of COVID-19-related deaths among pregnant patients during a month of the pandemic was reported in August, killing 22 people nationwide.
Dr. Camilla Dixon Chamby, OB-GYN assistant professor at The Ohio State University Wexner, said physicians are at high risk of preterm birth in patients with COVID-19, and preterm birth may lead to NICU hospitalization and increased infant mortality. It states that there is. Medical center. She spoke at an ODH press conference on Monday.
Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are also at increased risk of serious illness, according to Dixon Chamby.
Studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for women, fetuses and infants and does not affect childbirth. According to Dixon Chamby, immunized women begin to produce antibodies and pass protection to the foetation.
Replacement vaccine card
If you lose your vaccination card, there are several ways to access your vaccination records, Vanderhoff said. Contact the provider who managed the shot or your local health department.
You can also mail a request to the Ohio Department of Health to request a vaccination record.go to coronavirus.ohio.gov For the procedure.
Other medical insurance
The Lown Institute rankings rank the Cleveland Clinic as the worst in the United States by asking which hospitals owe the community in return for tax exemption status.
COVID-19 vaccine highly recommended for pregnant women. COVID-19 Hydrogen Peroxide as a “Treatment” is Dangerous: Coronavirus Update, October 1, 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/coronavirus/2021/10/covid-19-cases-may-be-peaking-in-ohio-odh-says-during-briefing-monday.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]