Cases of COVID-19 could peak in Ohio, ODH said in a briefing on Monday.

Cleveland, Ohio-COVID-19 case rates are still high in Ohio, but early indicators indicate that cases have peaked and are beginning to decline, said Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Health Director. He said at a press conference on Monday.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports that one in six inpatients in Ohio is positive for COVID-19 and one in four in the ICU is fighting COVID-19.

“The cases of COVID-19 remain very high, but it’s clear that our combined efforts have actually paid off,” said Vanderfoff.

7-day average for new cases, As reported by cleveland.com last week, It began to fall in mid-September. Newly reported cases averaged 5,676 daily over the seven days to Sunday, a 22% decrease from 7,268 on September 16.

The Ohio Department of Health will soon post additional information on COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases on the Public Data Dashboard. Vanderhoff ODH COVID-10 Dashboard:

Additional dose: A new drop-down tab shows the number of Ohio people who received additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Extended age range: The age range under the Immunization tab is expanded. Currently, data on immunization rates at the county and state levels are categorized for ages 12-17, 18-19, 30-59, 60-79, and over 80.

In case of reinfection: The COVID-19 case definition has been expanded to include those re-infected more than 90 days after the previous infection. According to Vanderhoff, ODH will begin counting Ohio people re-infected with COVID-19 as new cases after September 1. This change will be reflected in the ODH dashboard.

“These new infections don’t count on the dashboard because they don’t meet the case definition criteria,” said Vanderhoff.

He said no one was re-infected before September 1. Reinfections after September 1st will not be isolated from other cases on the dashboard.

“New information shows that unvaccinated people are actually more than twice as likely to be re-infected as fully vaccinated people. It’s important to be careful, “says Vanderhoff.

Other topics covered in today’s briefing include:

Vax-2-School vaccine lottery

The Ohio Vax-2-School Vaccine Lottery website launched on Monday. Parents and adults aged 12 to 25 can register at ohiovax2school.com Participate in the state’s latest coronavirus vaccine lottery to win a scholarship.

A total of 155 scholarships will be awarded -Five vaccinated students receive a $ 100,000 scholarship and 150 vaccinated students receive a $ 10,000 scholarship. Winners will receive money in 529 Educational Savings Accounts that can be used at Ohio Universities, Vocational Schools, or Career Programs.

The state spends less money on incentive programs than the medical costs of hospitalizing a large number of Ohio people and admitting them to the ICU, Vanderhoff said.

“The incentive program seems to have a clear ability to draw people from bystanders to the vaccination line,” he said. “If this vaccine could protect a relatively small number of additional young people, we would be very successful.”

Vaccination with pregnant women

Recently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Announced health recommendations to encourage COVID-19 vaccination For pregnant women, Vanderhoff said. The highest number of COVID-19-related deaths among pregnant patients during a month of the pandemic was reported in August, killing 22 people nationwide.

Dr. Camilla Dixon Chamby, OB-GYN assistant professor at The Ohio State University Wexner, said physicians are at high risk of preterm birth in patients with COVID-19, and preterm birth may lead to NICU hospitalization and increased infant mortality. It states that there is. Medical center. She spoke at an ODH press conference on Monday.

Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are also at increased risk of serious illness, according to Dixon Chamby.

Studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for women, fetuses and infants and does not affect childbirth. According to Dixon Chamby, immunized women begin to produce antibodies and pass protection to the foetation.

Replacement vaccine card

If you lose your vaccination card, there are several ways to access your vaccination records, Vanderhoff said. Contact the provider who managed the shot or your local health department.

You can also mail a request to the Ohio Department of Health to request a vaccination record.go to coronavirus.ohio.gov For the procedure.

Other medical insurance

The Lown Institute rankings rank the Cleveland Clinic as the worst in the United States by asking which hospitals owe the community in return for tax exemption status.

COVID-19 vaccine highly recommended for pregnant women. COVID-19 Hydrogen Peroxide as a “Treatment” is Dangerous: Coronavirus Update, October 1, 2021