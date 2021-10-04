A man at the center of a court battle over ivermectin and COVID-19 dies





According to his lawyer, a COVID-19 Fairfield Township man whose wife forced Westchester Hospital to treat him with ivermectin died. Jeffrey Smith died on Saturday, September 25, said his lawyer, Jonathan Davidson of Hamilton. Smith, 51, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July and was in the intensive care unit at Westchester Hospital. Ivermectin is an anthelmintic drug owned by federal regulators and health authorities Warning for use in COVID-19 patients. The patient and his family have filed similar proceedings in at least eight other states, including: Kentucky When Indiana, The results are mixed, Covers COVID-19, Daily newsletter from Poynter Institute. In August, Judge Gregory Howard of the Butler County Civil Litigation Court Ordered Westchester Hospital, Part of the UC Health network, 51-year-old Jeffrey Smith will be treated with ivermectin. His wife, Julie, sought an urgent order from the court on August 20 to use the drug to treat her 24-year-old husband. Last month, another Butler County Civil Litigation Court judge, Michael Oster, said the hospital It was not necessary to give Smith ivermectin. Court records show that Oster ruled on the lack of evidence that ivermectin is likely to succeed in treating COVID-19. Ivermectin has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the new coronavirus. The drug is approved for use on some parasites, head lice, and some skin conditions. Interest in the drug soared as the delta variant devastated the country. That interest was fueled by support from former President Donald Trump’s ally, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity. Although several studies are underway, none of the major medical institutions have recommended the drug as a treatment for COVID-19, and the CDC has tripled reports of addiction associated with ivermectin use this year. It increased and warned that it surged in July. Jeffrey Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on 9 July and was hospitalized and was admitted to the intensive care unit on 15 July. He was subjected to the COVID-19 protocol of the antiviral drug Remdesivir Hospital along with plasma and steroids. On July 27, “after a relatively stable period,” Jeffrey Smith’s condition began to deteriorate. He was sedated on August 1, intubated and placed on a ventilator. Smith was in a medically-induced coma on August 20, according to an affidavit in which his wife filed a proceeding. “My husband is at the doorstep of death. He has no other choice,” she wrote. At another point, her husband’s chances of survival were “reduced to less than 30%,” he added. Howard approved on August 23 that Dr. Fred Wagshul prescribed 30 milligrams of ivermectin daily for three weeks because of his wife’s request and hospital opposition. Wagshul is a pulmonologist in the Dayton, Ohio region and is listed as the founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCCA). A non-profit organization promoting ivermectin As both prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Howard’s order was valid for 14 days until Oster decided that he could not force the hospital to continue treatment. Julie Smith said in an affidavit that her husband was a Verizon network engineer. “He enjoys fishing, hiking and camping with our family,” she said in an affidavit.Services for Jeffrey Smith It was held on Friday.

