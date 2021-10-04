Third human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Travis County

Three human cases of West Nile virus were identified among residents of Travis County last month, and Austin Public Health said the virus was transmitted outside the county in two of those cases. increase.

Since August, five mosquito pools have been tested positive for West Nile virus. Austin Public Health said in a statement on Friday. All positive pools were located at the 78744 zip code in the southeastern area of ​​Austin, including McKinney Falls State Park.

Positive pools were discovered during regular tests conducted by the Austin Public Health Environmental Vector Control Unit. This unit monitors mosquito populations from May to November, when insect populations are highest and most active.

Austin Public Health did not provide details about the three inhabitants of Travis County infected with the disease, but said they all occurred in September and only one of the infections occurred locally. ..

Last year, the Austin Public Health Service reported a total of 36 positive mosquito pools and five potential human cases of the virus in Travis County. Throughout the state, 1,389 positive pools were reported throughout Texas, with 69 human cases.

In 2019, there were no pools of positive mosquitoes or human cases of the virus in Travis County. However, 119 positive pools were reported throughout Texas, with 30 human cases.

Texas Health Department In the last West Nile weekly report on September 28th We aggregated 1,330 positive mosquito pools and 21 human cases.

West Nile virus symptoms and how to prevent infection

Williams County reported no positive mosquito pools or human cases in its latest report from September 19th to September 25th. However, Williamson County has reported a pool of seven positive mosquitoes so far this year, yet has not reported human cases. According to the website.

Janet Pichette, chief epidemiologist at the Austin Public Health Department, explained on Friday that the West Nile virus is a preventable disease spread by infected mosquitoes. She said she should avoid going out during the most active hours of mosquitoes, especially on warm days from dusk to dawn, to avoid getting infected with the virus.

“Remember to protect yourself at home and on the road by wearing long sleeves, long pants and using insect repellent at DEET,” said Pichette.

The website of the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that most people infected with the West Nile virus do not develop symptoms.

However, some people (about 1 in 5) develop fever with other symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Most people in this category recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Several people infected with West Nile experience severe symptoms (about 1 in 150) that affect the central nervous system, such as inflammation of the brain and meningitis.

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, stupor, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, cramps, weakness, loss of vision, numbness, and paralysis. According to the CDC, about 1 in 10 people who develop a serious illness that affects the central nervous system die.

Know the danger

According to experts, you can fight a bite with “Four D”.

Dusk at dawn: Different types of mosquitoes are active at different times of the day, but the Curex species, which spreads the West Nile virus, is the most active from dusk to dawn. Make sure the open windows are sifted to keep mosquitoes out of the room.

dress: Wear light-colored loose trousers and long sleeves when spending time outside.Mosquito protection clothing is also available

DEET: Apply an insect repellent containing DEET. Read and follow the instructions on the label. Spray repellent on both exposed skin and clothing.

drain: Remove water from the garden or neighborhood. Old tires, flowerpots, gutter clogging, bird baths and water pools can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Information provided by Austin Public Health.

For more information on West Nile virus, please visit www.AustinTexas.gov / West Nile.