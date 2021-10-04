Mississippi doctors recommend influenza vaccination because cases of COVID-19 are still high





According to health officials, it’s okay to get the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. “The influenza vaccine can be given at the same time as, or before or after the COVID-19 vaccine,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We recommend that all Mississippi people be vaccinated against the flu every year, but especially now they are using COVID-19.” Cases of influenza were rare last fall, as many counties and cities had to wear masks in public places to protect against both COVOD-19 and influenza. Currently, there are few mask obligations in Mississippi, and schools have been rocking between mask requirements since the beginning of the school year. Without a mask, health officials fear an increase in influenza cases, clashing with COVID-19 cases and overloading the medical system. “The fusion of COVID and the flu can put stress on the healthcare system again. I want to do everything I can,” said state health doctor Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Dig deeper:The flu season is just around the corner.Here’s what you need to know this year The flu season usually begins in November and can last until March, but tends to peak from December to February. But in just a few days in October, doctors say they’re already treating cases of the flu. Health officials are urging residents not to take a “wait-and-see” approach when it comes to getting a flu shot. Immediately after being vaccinated against the flu, people are not “magically protected,” according to Buyers. He said full protection would come weeks after inoculation. According to Buyers, flu shots are the best way to protect children and adults from the serious flu-related complications that can lead to hospitalization. Influenza vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months and is especially important for pregnant women, women with underlying illness, and people over the age of 65. residents Eligible for the Federal Vaccine Program for Children Under 18 You can get a flu shot for $ 10. For insurance and flu shots for children, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs are accepted. Adults who are uninsured or uninsured and meet certain high-risk criteria are eligible for influenza vaccination at the Mississippi Department of Health County Clinic. Dr. Anita Henderson, a pediatrician at Hatisberg, said: “The more people who can get the flu shot, the more COVID they get, the bigger the flu outbreak this winter. It’s less likely to be seen. “ Do you have a health story? Or health related tips? Send it to shaselhorst @ gannett.com, Twitter (@HaselhorstSarah) or call 601-331-9307.

