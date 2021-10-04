The worst month of August for pregnant patients with COVID-19





Ohio health officials urged pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, saying August was the deadliest month in the United States for pregnant patients. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Last week, 22 pregnant patients died in August, and as of September 27, a pandemic reportedly killed a total of 161. There were more than 125,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in pregnant people and 22,000 hospitalizations. Of the hospitalized patients, 97% were unvaccinated. “As of mid-September, the CDC said that only about 31% of pregnant people were fully vaccinated before or during pregnancy,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Health Director. I did. “Currently, the vast majority of pregnant women are unprotected from COVID-19, putting them and their foets at risk.” Dr. Camilla Dixon Chamby, OB-GYN assistant professor at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said increased risk during pregnancy included preterm birth, NICU hospitalization, infant mortality, and severe illness. I am. “There is twice the risk of being hospitalized in the intensive care unit,” she said. “Being pregnant with COVID-19 increases the risk of death by 70%, and that number alone is scary for us caring for pregnant people in Ohio. That is. “ Dixon-Shambley pointed out that pregnancy takes patients who are considered healthy and at low risk of COVID and puts them in a high-risk category. “In addition, if you have other health problems such as obesity, asthma, or diabetes, getting COVID during pregnancy increases your risk of illness,” she said. Dr. Lisa Egbert, OB-GYN of Dayton’s Paragon Women’s Care and chairman of the Ohio Medical Association, said it was important to recognize “mama’s bear instinct.” “Every pregnant woman wants to protect her foetation,” she said. “So hesitation is very understandable. That’s why it’s so important to tell them what we know here and in my office. I know that the risk of vaccines during pregnancy hasn’t increased. We know. “ However, COVID-19 during pregnancy is a significant risk for mothers and babies, Egbert added. “All the studies we examined have shown that the risk of vaccines is minimal, but the risk of COVID during pregnancy is not comparable,” she said. Dixon-Shambley added that vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can transmit the antibody to children. Antibodies can also be passed to the baby through breastfeeding. “Even women who have not been vaccinated during pregnancy have been categorically encouraged to be vaccinated for breastfeeding because the antibody is known to be transmitted to infants via breast milk,” Egbert said. I have. “As you know, children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated, so that’s one of the few ways we can help our moms protect their babies.” She added that the vaccine does not affect childbirth. “There is no risk of childbirth, whether male or female,” she said. “If you are thinking of becoming pregnant, the best thing you can do for your baby in the future is to vaccinate before or during pregnancy.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcpo.com/news/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/august-deadliest-month-for-pregnant-patients-with-covid-19-ohio-officials-urge-vaccination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos