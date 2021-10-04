Health
Family sues Arlington for death of child due to “brain-eating amoeba”
The family of a 3-year-old boy who died last month after signing an amoeba at Splash Pad in Arlington filed a proceeding against the city of Arlington on Monday morning for negligence.
According to a proceeding filed in the Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Bakari Williams’ parents, Tariq Williams and Keila Mitchell, are seeking damages in excess of $ 1 million.
Standing on the same Splash Pad as his son signed an amoeba, his parents joined a lawyer and called Arlington to better protect his family.
“Bakari was affectionate, energetic, passionate, sweet, beautiful and innocent,” Williams said. “He didn’t deserve to die like this.”
Bakari on September 11th Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection Negrelia Faureli Amoeba.
According to Mitchell, his son became ill shortly after visiting the park, had a fever of over 102 degrees Celsius, became weak and could not eat or drink anything.
“All he wanted to do was lie down,” she said. “At that time, something turned out to be a serious problem.”
Bakari’s family visited the Splash Pads at Don Mizan Himmer Park in Arlington twice in late August and once in early September.
City surveys have already revealed issues with water quality, incomplete records, and inspection gaps at the city’s four splash pads, including Don Mizan Himmer Park.
On 64 of the 100 days the fountain ran this summer, city officials did not record quality. According to city documents.
“Parents don’t have to bury their children,” said Brian Hargrove, one of the family’s lawyers. “The city of Arlington is responsible for Bakari’s death. This was 100% preventable.”
A city spokeswoman refused to comment on the proceedings because the city authorities had not yet seen the proceedings.
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/10/04/family-sues-city-of-arlington-in-childs-death-from-brain-eating-amoeba/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
