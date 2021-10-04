What COVID restrictions remain

Editor’s note: Coronavirus cases remain high worldwide. Health officials warn that travel increases the chances of getting a virus and spreading it. Staying home is the best way to stop an infection. Below is information on what you need to know if you are still planning a trip. The last update date is October 1st.

(CNN) — If you’re planning a trip to Hawaii, you need to know the following:

the latest news

Hawaii urged tourists to leave the state due to the surge in COVID-19 numbers, but did not completely ban people from visiting.

“It’s not a good time to travel to the island,” Governor David Ige told visitors on August 23. Stay away until the end of October.. “Visitors who choose to come to the island do not have the typical kind of holidays they expect to get when they visit.”

Ige states that tourists face a shortage of car rentals and restricted access to restaurants.

Customers in restaurants, bars, and social facilities must have their parties sitting at least 6 feet away. The maximum size of a group is 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Masks should always be worn, except when actively eating and drinking. Mixing is not allowed.

For all high-risk activities, the indoor capacity is set to 50%. This includes bars, restaurants, gyms and social facilities.

These state-wide restrictions are valid until October 18, unless a new order is placed.

Basics

Hawaii has completed pre-travel testing and quarantine requirements for domestic travelers if they have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 in the United States.

Travelers issue a CDC-issued vaccine card to the state Safe travel program Please visit the website and bring your card upon arrival. The document is subject to scrutiny. Anyone found to have used a counterfeit card will be sent home and will be sentenced to up to one year in prison and a $ 5,000 fine.

Visitors over the age of 5 who are not fully vaccinated should provide negative results from the COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of the last leg of the trip. The list of acceptable test sources is Hawaii COVID-19 website.

Those who cannot prove either vaccination or negative consequences should be quarantined for 10 days.

All tourists over the age of 18 must also complete Safe Travel Hawaii Form When booking a flight, many people need to have a medical examination upon arrival. Some islands also require a second COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Travel restrictions between counties have been lifted. This means that traveling between the Hawaiian Islands does not require prior testing or quarantine.

How is the status of COVID?

Hawaii is low Covid number Compared to other US states. That 80,000 cases are about 56,000 / 1 million, compared to 134,000 / 1 million in the United States and 117,000 in California. The death toll is just over 800, or about 570 per million, compared to 2,176 in the United States and 1,758 in California.

Having had some of the state’s toughest blockades and travel measures, it began to ease restrictions earlier this year — but the increased spread of delta variants again tightens the rules of social gatherings. It spurred on that.

What can visitors expect?

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi Announced “Safe Access Oaf” This requires patrons and employees of restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas, museums, arcades and other types of facilities to be fully vaccinated and admitted. There are some exceptions. inside that:

— A different ID from the customer who proved that the COVID-19 test result (molecule or antigen) was negative and stayed in the target facility for 48 hours.

— Children under 12 years old.

Maui is taking similar steps “Safer External” Program.. Some highlights:

— All social gatherings for up to 10 people must be held outdoors.

— The inside of the social gathering should be limited to 5 people.

— Restaurants, bars and other high-risk spaces should be closed by 10 pm with a 50% occupancy limit.

— If patrons over the age of 12 eat indoors, vaccination proof is required.

Maui is not currently considering testing as an option for patrons to dine indoors. Unvaccinated people can eat outdoors or order takeaway.

Limits vary from island to island, but masks are no longer needed throughout the state. However, it is highly recommended to wear a mask when joining a large group outdoors. Indoors, a mask is required in public indoor environments, unless you are eating or drinking.

Parks and beaches are still open.

