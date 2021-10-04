Health
Is the reaction worse this year?
Last week, I was vaccinated against influenza every year. I can’t remember the year I experienced any of the known side effects of the flu vaccine. Usually I take my shots and start my business. But this time it was different. For about three days after that, fatigue and arm pain were noticeable.
After all, I Not alone.. After seeing the anecdotal evidence that Atlantic writer Amanda Maru called a “very painful” shot, I called three infectious disease doctors and asked if there was a really more intense reaction this year. .. Their responses have been edited and summarized for clarity.
Is influenza vaccination “worse” this year? That is, can people experience stronger side effects?
Arnold Monto, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Michigan: People are sensitive to side effects because they have been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, which is known to cause side effects. They are more likely to look for or perceive something as a side effect that they may not care about. [notice] Previous.A significant proportion of people hurt their arms [from the flu vaccine] But beyond that, the percentage of people who have some side effects is quite low. That data doesn’t really fluctuate from year to year.
All influenza vaccines are tetravalent this year, 4 stocks Of influenza virus. How does this affect the symptoms?
Nathia Safdar, Director of Infection Prevention and Medical Care, Wisconsin University Hospital: It really shouldn’t be. Four-valent vaccines are available and most of us have been getting them for years. There are high doses of the flu vaccine recommended for the elderly, tenderness in the arms is a little higher, and it may take some time to recover.
William Schaffner, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Vanderbilt University Medical Center: The entire influenza vaccine manufacturing industry has transitioned to 4-valent vaccines in 10 years. And this year, everyone is there with all prescriptions. That’s great because all vaccines protect against four strains of the flu virus. Quads are associated with a series of side effects that are similar to older trivalent vaccines. Still, I’m very interested in this and look forward to getting more data as the vaccination season begins.
Since many of us have avoided getting sick for more than 18 months, are there any side effects that some people report feeling more robust?
Safdar: I haven’t seen any data to support it.
Schaffner: The answer is that I don’t know because there was no precedent. There is also speculation that a re-emergence of the flu virus could cause a wider range of illnesses due to less experience with the flu until last season. Again, there are no such clear signs, but it’s an interesting question. And I’m afraid of the answer. We will have to wait and see.
Are there any concerns that this flu season will get worse?
Safdar: I’m worried that it could get worse this year and early last year There was almost no flu season— Probably because the school wasn’t direct, but everyone was masked and at home. This year it is, because the opportunity to develop the immunity that occurs each year has been lost, which may be worse.
amount: Many speculate that this winter may be the season to catch up, as there was no flu season last year. But that’s just a hypothesis. One thing we can say with great confidence is that even if the flu season is seen, it won’t be early. If the early flu season begins around Thanksgiving, then we can see the beginning of everything.
When should people be vaccinated against the flu this year?
Safdar: The sooner is better. September and October are good times. After vaccination, it takes two weeks for the body to produce antibodies, so you don’t want to leave it until it’s too late. Some people think that you should wait until you see evidence of an influenza epidemic, but it’s probably too late.
Why is it important to get a flu shot even if you have COVID precautions such as masking or not eating indoors?
Schaffner: Influenza is another very nasty respiratory virus that affects people across age groups. It affects the elderly and people with underlying illnesses of all ages. And every year, children, including perfectly healthy children, die of the flu. Whatever we can do to mitigate and prevent the impact on the healthcare system that is already affected by COVID is great.
The most common reason people aren’t vaccinated is that they don’t think this vaccine is so good. We recognize that the effects vary from year to year, depending on the composition of the virus or vaccine. However, most people do not understand that even if they get the flu after vaccination, they are much less likely to get a serious illness and the illness will be milder. You are less likely to need to be hospitalized or admitted to the intensive care unit, and less likely to die.
