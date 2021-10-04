COVID cases at Cleveland Clinic facility in early July

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital on the Treasure Coast continues to decline, to the level experienced in early July, according to the Chief Executive Officer on Monday.

On Monday, three of the four Cleveland Clinic Hospitals on the Treasure Coast had a total of 59 COVID patients (10 in the ICU), Dr. Richard Rothman of the Cleveland Clinic Florida Regional Hospital Medicine Institute said in an email. rice field.

This has decreased from 148 on September 20th to 220 on September 8th.

The 59 cases are categorized as follows: 21 COVID patients (5 in the ICU) at Stuart’s Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital. 20 people at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie (5 people at ICU). Rothman said he had 18 people (not in the ICU) at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach.

“At the Treasure Coast Hospital at Cleveland Clinic, the number of cases of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization continues to decline,” said Rothman. “These are some of the lowest numbers we’ve seen since the surge began in mid-July.”

On July 5, he said there were a total of 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations at three hospitals.

Meanwhile, Florida reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week leading up to October 3, with 37,299 new cases added. This is a 31.1% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 54,109 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida was ranked 40th among the states in which the coronavirus was the fastest to spread per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 10.3% from the previous week, and 751,187 cases were reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 4.97% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 14 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Indian River County Last week, 237 cases were reported. A week ago, 330 cases were reported. 21,913 cases have been reported through the pandemic.

Martin County Last week, 217 cases were reported. A week ago, 300 cases were reported. Through the pandemic, 19,903 cases have been reported.

St. Lucie County Last week, 545 cases were reported. A week ago, it reported 727 cases. Throughout the pandemic, 46,984 cases have been reported.

Throughout Florida, cases fell in 66 counties, the most in Miami-Dade County, from 7,248 a week ago to 4,825. In Hillsborough County, there are 3,874 to 2,843 cases. There are 2,369 to 1,434 cases in Pork County.

vaccination

Florida ranks 17th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 66.9% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 64.6%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Thursday, Florida reported an additional 445,110 vaccinations, including 130,718 initial doses. Last week, the state received 318,733 vaccinations, including 112,519 initial doses. Overall, Florida reported a total dose of 26,780,337 doses.

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Taylor County, with 334 cases per 100,000 people per week. 323 Hardee County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 4,825 cases. Broward County, 3,401 cases. Hillsborough County has 2,843 people.

Dead (number)

In Florida, 1,719 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 2,340 people were reported dead.

Florida no longer publishes county-level death data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,620,106 people have been coronavirus-positive and 55,299 have died from the disease in Florida, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 43,683,048 people are positive and 701,169 are dead.

USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, October 3rd.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 5,561

Week before: 6,922

4 weeks ago: 13,407

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 92,489

Week before: 100,026

4 weeks ago: 126,488

