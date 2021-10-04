Reopening the COVID-19 vaccine site at the County Health Department Coliseum





Allen County, Indiana (WPTA21) — The Allen County Health Department announced on Monday the reopening of the COVID-19 vaccine site in the Allen County Memorial Coliseum from October 18th. In a release sent to the media, the department said it would reopen the clinic to accommodate booster shots and those who still need their first vaccination. The site is located in the Apple Seed Room at the Coliseum on 4000 Parnell Avenue and is open weekly except Tuesdays from 9am to 4pm. Mindy Waldron, director of the Allen County Health Department, said: “Vaccination is one of the most important tools needed to fight COVID-19. Thanks to the hard-working staff of the Memorial Coliseum and the other volunteers who helped us on this site. I am. “ Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for the target group and the first or second dose of Pfizer to people over the age of 12 are available free of charge at the location. At this time, no Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine will be given. According to the department, vaccines are only available by appointment. ourshot.in.gov Or by calling 211. The CDC recently recommended that the following groups should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after completing the major two-dose series. Those over 65 years old

Residents over 18 years old living in a long-term care facility

People aged 60-64 with underlying illness The CDC also recommends that the following groups receive booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after completing the primary series, based on individual benefits and risks: .. People aged 18-49 with underlying illness

People between the ages of 18 and 64 are at increased risk of exposure to and infection with COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional settings. Persons who have been vaccinated with a double dose of Moderna or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson are not currently eligible for Pfizer Booster Shot. Clinic parking is free, officials say. Visitors to the vaccination site must enter the Coliseum through the entrance to the Expo Center. According to the release, volunteers can guide and assist those in need of wheelchairs.

