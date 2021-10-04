“Brain Pacemaker”: Treatment did not help her depression — so far





Dr. Shes said the first patient to receive this device in March 2020 is now “very good”, maintaining a relationship and becoming a father. To test the placebo effect, researchers gradually stopped stimulating one brain region without the patient knowing when. His depression “worsened” until he needed “rescue,” Dr. Shes said. After the stimulus was resumed, he improved, suggesting that the effect was “definitely related to the stimulus.” A few months ago, Sarah also needed help. Immediately after she entered the research phase, participants either turned off the device or left it for six weeks without knowing that “suicidal ideation had returned.” Her family tried to hospitalize her, but the hospital was full. “Things were really bad,” Sarah said. “She experienced a very serious exacerbation of depression,” said Dr. Scangos. She said she couldn’t tell if the stimulus was off or on, but said a device company technician was sent to Sarah’s house to “make rescue changes.” Then Sarah said she improved again. Number of times per day Sarah’s device detected depression-related brain activity in a year According to Dr. Scangos, the stimulus provided was slightly reduced, but still significant. Still, there are days when Sarah doesn’t need the maximum amount that the device is set to offer. 300 times a day or 30 minutes in total. (The evening stimulus made her unable to sleep so carefully that she automatically stopped around 6 pm.) Longer-term, more detailed data on Sarah will be released later, researchers said, with two other participants so far. Sarah was deliberately adjusted so that she could not feel the stimulus, but then the stimulus occurred to develop a sense of “emotional distance” that continued to “partition” negative emotions. She believes she knows. “I’m on the alert,” she said. “I have a presence.” That’s a “really good sign,” said Dr. Doherty, who is considering using a similar approach to depression and perhaps addiction. “Emotions are still there, but they’re flowing down like water, not sticking like mud.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/04/health/depression-treatment-deep-brain-stimulation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos