



Because expression is important. Color women have been for a long time Treated as outliers In the breast cancer community. Whether it’s teaching material or research, the lack of expression can feel isolated to a newly diagnosed woman seeking an answer. For our chestOrganizations dedicated to empowering women of color affected by breast cancer are on a mission to change that. Since 2019, the organization has attracted thousands of women through social media programming, resource sharing, advocacy and more. Now through partnership with BC health line, These connections can thrive in a safe and modest space just for the color of women affected by breast cancer. “When you come to that place and connect with a woman who looks like you and can relate to your experience, it gives you hope,” said For The Breast of Ass. Says founder Jasmine Thomas. “We want women to live longer and live their best lives. It starts with hope.” BC health line Is a free online peer support community where women can share stories on topics ranging from body image and breast reconstruction to gender, treatment and side effects. In the new For the Breast of Us group, Women of Color has the opportunity to connect with organizational leaders and ambassadors. Most importantly, they have a secure online platform for learning from others who have a direct understanding of what they are experiencing. In addition to a dedicated group, the partnership between BC Healthline and For the Breast of Us will feature weekly live chat and community support, resilience and stories of hope. “Having another platform to which Women of Color can connect is a powerful tool and the tool we wanted when we were diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Marissa Thomas, co-founder of For the Breast of Us. increase. “We are grateful that Healthline has given For the Breast of Us the opportunity not only to reach more Women of Color, but also to provide a safe space for sharing stories.” If you are a colored woman living with breast cancer, you can join by downloading BC Healthline app, Go to the For the Breast of Us group and introduce yourself. I’m looking forward to seeing you there!

