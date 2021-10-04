Hypertension in young adults associated with reduced brain size and dementia





Adults diagnosed with hypertension between the ages of 35 and 44 were more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than adults with normal blood pressure due to their smaller brain size, according to a study published Monday. High blood pressure , Journal of the American Heart Association.

Dr. James Galvin, a professor of neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida, said adults under the age of 35 showed the greatest reduction in brain volume compared to adults aged without hypertension. He was not involved in the study.

“The smaller brain volume in younger people as a result of high blood pressure can increase the risk of dementia as they get older,” he said.

The researchers used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of 11,399 people under the age of 55 who were diagnosed with hypertension and 11,399 people who did not have hypertension. Participant information came from UK Biobank, a database of anonymous health information for about 500,000 people. The authors of the study followed up participants after an average of 11.9 years to see if they were actually diagnosed with dementia.

Hypertension is common in adults aged 45-64 years and is associated with later brain health and dementia, but little is known about how the age at which hypertension is diagnosed affects these associations. Is not … In a statement, Professor of Ophthalmic Epidemiology at the University of Melbourne, Australia. “If this proves, we have some important evidence that suggests early intervention to delay the onset of hypertension, which may help prevent dementia,” he said. The small volume of the brain means that the neurons and the connections they have to each other are lost, and Donna, Dean of the Department of Public Health at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, who was not involved in the study.・ Arnett said. According to Galvin, the larger the volume of the brain, the better the cognitive function, and the loss of the volume of the brain causes dementia. Over time, high blood pressure affects blood flow to the brain, which can damage the structure of the brain, he explained. If left untreated, it affects brain function, Galvin added. According to Arnett, young people have a longer lifespan of blood pressure in the brain, which can have a greater effect over time. Prevent high blood pressure at all ages According to Arnett, it’s important to be aware of your brain health from an early age to prevent high blood pressure. High blood pressure can lead to adverse health effects such as reduced brain size and dementia. Exercise enough When Eat a healthy diet Dr. Glenn Finney, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology who was not involved in the study, said it could help lower high blood pressure. Some of the healthy diets include: Moderate drinking When Maintain blood sugar In the normal range of your age, he said. Reducing salt intake also helps lower blood pressure, Galvin added. If lifestyle changes are not enough, Galvin recommends that you consult your doctor about taking blood pressure medications. Reducing other risk factors for dementia, such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and smoking, also reduces the risk of developing dementia, Galvin said. The study reaffirms the importance of having young people undergo regular health checks and paying attention to their health early, Finney said. He added that if you notice changes in memory, thoughts, or behavior as you age, let your health care professional know.

