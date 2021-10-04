Health
Side effects to watch out for when taking COVID booster shots
The side effects of COVID booster shots are generally similar to those present after the second dose. Pfizer Also modern Vaccine or first shot of Johnson & Johnson (J & J) vaccination.
Recent research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Of the booster shots of all three vaccines distributed in the United States, the following side effects were found to be the most common overall:
- Injection site reaction
- Malaise
- muscle pain
The study has much more data on Pfizer and Modena vaccines, but 12,000 received a third dose of Pfizer or Modena, compared to 48 who received two doses of the J & J vaccine. The public is responding to booster shots outside of clinical trials.
CDC said Those who received three shots of Pfizer or Moderna had local reactions such as pain, itching, and swelling at the injection site.
Less common side effects after three doses of Moderna or Pfizer shots include muscle aches, malaise, and headaches. According to the CDC..
A second dose of the J & J vaccine in study participants proved to have the fewest side effects of all.
CDC study reported Only 10% of J & J recipients reported side effects that prevented them from participating in their daily lives, while 28% of Moderna or Pfizer recipients said the shots interfered with their daily lives.
The overall side effects became even more pronounced after people took Moderna Shot three times. Half of Moderna Booster Recipients reported headaches and muscle aches, And 60% said they collapsed due to fatigue.
For Pfizer Shot, less than 40% of people who received Pfizer Booster reported headaches and muscle aches, and about half complained of fatigue.
Only about 25% of J & J booster recipients showed injection site reactions, and 20% of J & J booster recipients reported headache and myalgia.
