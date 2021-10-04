Health
High blood pressure in the 30s and 40s increases the risk of dementia
- High blood pressure in the 30s and 40s may increase the risk of dementia, according to researchers.
- One of the reasons is that high blood pressure can damage the heart valves and create a situation where less oxygen flows into the brain.
- According to experts, the study re-emphasizes the importance of people who maintain healthy blood pressure at a young age.
People in their 30s and 40s with high blood pressure (high blood pressure) may be at increased risk of dementia in later years.
according to it study It was published in the journal Hypertension today.
The study also suggests that people between the ages of 35 and 44 with high blood pressure have small brains.
Research results show that taking steps in young adulthood to combat high blood pressure may reduce the risk of dementia.
Dr. Ming AnThe lead author and professor of ophthalmic epidemiology research at the University of Melbourne, Australia, said: statement Its early-onset hypertension is becoming more common.
He added that Link It was already well established during hypertension, brain health, and later dementia, and it was not known how these conditions that occur at an earlier age affect the association.
The researchers analyzed data from participants at UK Biobank, a large database containing detailed anonymous health information for approximately 500,000 volunteers in the United Kingdom.
After comparing MRI scans from thousands of people with and without hypertension at different ages, the researchers reported that total brain volume was small among people with high blood pressure.
Hypertension diagnosed before age 35 was associated with a maximum decrease in brain volume.
Researchers also found that the risk of dementia was significantly higher (61 percent) among people diagnosed with high blood pressure between the ages of 35 and 44.
“This study sounds yet another alarm and draws attention to the fact that we should all wake up. It’s time to start thinking about lifelong dementia prevention,” he said. Dr. Scott KaiserDirector of Geriatric Cognitive Health at the Pacific Brain Health Center at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.
“To increase the odds of stopping the rise in dementia, especially in the light of the aging population, we need to identify and target modifiable risk factors,” Kaiser told Healthline.
“In fact, experts can do something about one-third of the expected cases of dementia in the coming decades if they address a wide range of risk factors established through personalized care and public health measures. It suggests that it can be prevented, “he said.
Dr. Sandra PetersenLeading the national chain Pegasus Senior Living healthcare services and creating the company’s connected memory care programming, on the health line, high blood pressure at a young age causes heart valves to leak as we grow older He said that this would harm the heart valves.
Uncontrolled high blood pressure exacerbates the situation.
“This reduces the pressure on the heart due to leaks, making it harder for the heart to pump blood into the brain,” says Petersen.
“The lack of perfusion over time causes a lack of oxygen and nutrients in the brain, leading to brain cell death and inadequate perfusion,” she said. “Memory loss occurs when an important part of the brain is affected by the disappearance of cells.”
Dr. MahmoodkaraOriginally from the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, the creator of Karamd.com’s dietary supplement for heart health said the study “establishes a link between dementia and high blood pressure, as previous studies have shown. Not only does it have important implications. “
“One of the most important benefits of identifying the age group from 30 to 40 is education,” Kara told Healthline. “This new information allows clinical providers to assess and diagnose hypertension to focus on educating patients about long-term risks as well as short-term risks to their health.”
He also said the study should encourage medical professionals to recommend precautionary measures early.
“Rather than’keeping consistent with blood pressure medications’, this is a teenager who eats a healthy diet, avoids smoking habits, limits excessive alcohol use during college, and teens. It seems to be physically active from the second half to the second half. To reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure in the first place, “in my twenties,” Kara said.
..
