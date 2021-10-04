High blood pressure in the 30s and 40s increases the risk of dementia

Share on Pinterest Experts say blood pressure should be monitored at a younger age.Alexander Nakitchi / Getty Images

High blood pressure in the 30s and 40s may increase the risk of dementia, according to researchers.

One of the reasons is that high blood pressure can damage the heart valves and create a situation where less oxygen flows into the brain.

According to experts, the study re-emphasizes the importance of people who maintain healthy blood pressure at a young age.

People in their 30s and 40s with high blood pressure (high blood pressure) may be at increased risk of dementia in later years.

according to it study It was published in the journal Hypertension today.

The study also suggests that people between the ages of 35 and 44 with high blood pressure have small brains.

Research results show that taking steps in young adulthood to combat high blood pressure may reduce the risk of dementia.

Dr. Ming AnThe lead author and professor of ophthalmic epidemiology research at the University of Melbourne, Australia, said: statement Its early-onset hypertension is becoming more common.

He added that Link It was already well established during hypertension, brain health, and later dementia, and it was not known how these conditions that occur at an earlier age affect the association.

The researchers analyzed data from participants at UK Biobank, a large database containing detailed anonymous health information for approximately 500,000 volunteers in the United Kingdom.

After comparing MRI scans from thousands of people with and without hypertension at different ages, the researchers reported that total brain volume was small among people with high blood pressure.

Hypertension diagnosed before age 35 was associated with a maximum decrease in brain volume.

Researchers also found that the risk of dementia was significantly higher (61 percent) among people diagnosed with high blood pressure between the ages of 35 and 44.