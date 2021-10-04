Henrietta Lacks real estate sues Waltham-based company over her cell use





Henrietta Lacks estate sued a biotechnology company on Monday, and a doctor at The Johns Hopkins Hospital took it from a black woman in 1951 without her knowledge as part of a “racially unjust medical system.” He accused him of selling the cells. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., located in Waltham, Massachusetts, said in a federal lawsuit on the property that hospital doctors deliberately mass-produced and sold tissue from racks. HeLa cells collected from a female tumor before she died of cervical cancer became the first human cells to be successfully cloned and have been replicated indefinitely ever since. They have been used for countless scientific and medical innovations such as polio vaccine development and gene mapping. Developed by collecting rack cells Long before the Consent Procedure appeared Used in medical and scientific research today, family lawyers say the company continues to commercialize its results even after the origin of the HeLa cell line has become well known. Central lawyer Ben Crump stands with Henrietta Lacks’ great-grandson Seiden Joseph, 6, outside Baltimore’s federal court, along with lawyers and descendants of Lux who were used in medical research without her permission. ing. , October 4, 2021. (Steve Ruark / AP) “It’s ridiculous to think that this company has intellectual property rights to my grandmother’s cell. Why are she getting nothing from her family, body and blood, and black children? Do you have intellectual property rights to your cells and can make billions of dollars in profits? ”Ben Crump, one of the family’s lawyers, said at a press conference outside the federal court in Baltimore on Monday. Said. Johns Hopkins said he has never sold or profited from cell lines, but many companies have patents on how to use them. According to Crump, these distributors have earned billions of dollars from genetic material “stolen” from Lux’s body. Another family lawyer, Christopher Seger, hinted at a relevant allegation against another company. “They shouldn’t feel too lonely, as they will soon have many companies,” said Thermo Fisher Scientific. The proceedings have asked the court to order Thermo Fisher Scientific to “destroy all of the net profits earned by commercializing the HeLa cell line into Henrietta Lacks real estate.” Thermo Fisher Scientific also wants to be permanently banned from using HeLa cells without the permission of the property. The company’s website states that the company makes about $ 35 billion annually. A spokesman for the company contacted by phone did not immediately comment on the proceedings. HeLa cells have been discovered to have unique properties. Most cell samples died shortly after being removed from the body, but her cells survived and thrived in the laboratory. This extraordinary quality allows her cells to be cultured indefinitely, becoming known as the first immortalized human cell line, and allowing any scientist to reproduce the study using the same cells. It came to be. The notable science involved and its impact on the Lux family suffering from chronic illness without health insurance is documented in the 2010 best-selling book Henrietta Lacks Immortal Life. Oprah Winfrey Draws her daughter in an HBO movie about the story. The proceedings were filed on October 4, 1951, just 70 years after her death. “The exploitation of Henrietta Lacks represents the unfortunately common struggle that blacks have experienced throughout history,” the proceedings said. “Certainly, black suffering has fueled countless medical advances and benefits, without mere compensation or recognition. Various studies, both documented and undocumented, have black humanity. Has been successfully eradicated. “ Shobita Parthasarathy, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan who studies biotechnology intellectual property issues, said the lawsuit would occur when Lux’s family was likely to have a sympathetic audience for their claims. Stated.

“We’re not just after George Floyd’s murder, but just after the pandemic we saw structural racism everywhere,” she said. “We continue to talk about racial math, and that racial math is also happening in science and medicine.” A group of white doctors from Johns Hopkins in the 1950s preyed on a black woman with cervical cancer and cut tissue samples from the patient’s cervix without the patient’s consent, the lawsuit said. Johns Hopkins Medicine states that it has reviewed Lux ​​and his family’s interactions for over 50 years since the Rebecca Square book published in 2010. “We have never sold or profited from the discovery or distribution of HeLa cells and we do not own the rights to the HeLa cell line,” he said, but acknowledges his ethical responsibility. ClampFlorida-based civil rights lawyers have become nationally renowned on behalf of the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breona Taylor, and George Floyd. Blacks and racial justice whose deaths by police and guards have contributed to the revitalization of the national movement towards police reform. Seeger, a New Jersey-based legal counsel, represents thousands of former NFL players in a class action settlement over brain tremors and is the lead negotiator for Volkswagen’s $ 21 billion diesel emissions settlement with car owners. was. According to the Thermo Fisher Scientific website, the company makes money from four business segments: life sciences, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, laboratory products and services. Lawrence Lux Jr., one of Henrietta Lacks’ grandchildren, said at a press conference on Monday that the family was “united” behind the incident. “It’s about time,” said another grandson, Ron Lux. “70 years later, we mourn Henrietta Lacks and celebrate regaining control of Henrietta Lacks’ heritage. This will not be passed on to other generations of Lacks.”

