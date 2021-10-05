Studies show that depressive symptoms after COVID respond well to antidepressants





The COVID pandemic has led to a significant increase in mental health problems. Now, in some good news, pilot studies have shown that depressed patients suffering from COVID respond better to standard antidepressants than those who do not have COVID. Approximately 40% of COVID patients report developing depression within 6 months of infection. Inflammation caused by COVID is believed to be the main reason for the development of depression. Currently, a new study shows that about 90% of patients suffering from COVID respond to SSRIs, far more than expected. The work was presented at the ECNP conference in Lisbon and approved for publication by a peer-reviewed journal. European Neuropsychopharmacology.. We know that COVID has led to the prevalence of mental health problems. Depression after COVID is a serious problem, with about 40% of COVID patients developing depression within 6 months of infection. However, this study shows that patients infected with COVID are more likely to manage depression than we thought. “ Mario Matzo MD, Senior Researcher, University of San Rafaele, Milan Researcher in Professor Francesco Benedetti’s laboratory Psychiatry In clinical psychobiology at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, 58 patients with post-COVID depression were treated with SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) such as sertraline, paroxetine, fluvoxamine, and citalopram. .. Normally, about one-third of patients do not respond to SSRIs, but the team found that 91% of patients with depression after COVID responded to treatment within 4 weeks (the response was standard Hamilton depression). Measured using the disease rating scale: patients responded if the scale was reduced by 50% after 4 weeks of treatment considered). Dr. Mazza continued: “This is a pilot study that shows that post-COVID depression is treatable. We usually expected about 40 out of 58 patients to respond positively to treatment, In fact, 53 out of 58 responded. Due to SSRI’s anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties, post-COVID depression caused by infection and sustained by infection-related systemic inflammation We have assumed that we may benefit from antidepressant treatment. We are currently moving this work into larger trials. Whether SSRIs can also help with other post-COVID symptoms such as cognitive impairment and fatigue. I would like to investigate the role of inflammation in depression after COVID. “ Dr. Livia De Picker MD PhD (University of Antwerp, Belgium) commented that the study is of particular importance to a large group of patients and clinicians currently dealing with long-term COVID syndrome. “Long COVID consists of a combination of persistent physical, psychological, and neurocognitive symptoms after COVID-19 infection and can vary widely from individual to individual. Still understanding all causes of long COVID. Even if not, this study shows post-COVID. Depressive symptoms respond very well to serotoninergic antidepressants. Recent studies have shown that such compounds cause severe COVID-19 in patients. This is not surprising to me, as it has been pointed out that it may protect against infection and several antidepressants are currently being studied as COVID-19 treatment options. We hope to facilitate further research into the mechanisms by which depressants serve both acute and long-term COVID-19 infections. Most importantly, these findings are relevant to the patient’s psychological health symptoms. It emphasizes the importance of screening and treatment. After being exposed to COVID-19, it suffers from persistent health problems. “ sauce: European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP)

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211004/Post-COVID-depressive-symptoms-respond-well-to-antidepressants-study-shows.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos