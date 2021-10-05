Ciceros swamp mosquito spray scheduled this week after the EEE virus was discovered





Cicero-Onondaga County, NY will spray the Cicero Swamp area after 5:30 pm Wednesday for killing. mosquito, County officials announced on Monday. Recent counties Infected mosquitoes found Insects spread the potentially deadly virus, along with the potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus. Samples were collected from a trap on Island Road in the town of Cicero, said county health commissioner Dr. Indugupta last month.This was the same site West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes on September 17th, She said. Areas where pesticides are applied are usually surrounded by National Highway 31 to the north, Northern Boulevard to the west, Taft Road to the south, and Chittenango Creek to the east.Area map available online.. County officials said they would use pesticides, Control 30-30, Registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Environmental Protection Agency for this use. From 5:30 pm on Wednesday, those who live in the spray area should do the following: Stay indoors for an hour after spraying and keep the windows closed.

Keep your pet indoors.

Set window air conditions to circulate indoor air. It is safe to use the central air conditioner.

Cover the outdoor garden and rinse the vegetables from the outdoor garden before eating.

Put children’s toys, outdoor furniture and clothing inside. Items placed outdoors should be washed with soap and water after spraying.

If you drive while spraying, close the car windows and vents. If the weather or wind conditions are bad on Wednesday, another day will be sprayed and announced. According to the county health authorities, residents of the spray area will be notified by phone via the 911 emergency notification system. Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but deadly virus that can be spread by mosquitoes. Both humans and horses are at risk of developing EEE after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Do you have hints or story ideas? Contact Catie O’Toole: [email protected] | Text / Phone 315-470-2134 | twitter | Facebook

