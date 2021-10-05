Henrietta Lacks real estate sues biotechnology company for non-consensual use of her cells





Lux, a black woman diagnosed with cervical cancer, took tissue from her cervix without consent during an operation performed at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951. Hospital doctor We were able to create the first human cell line to replicate in vitro.

Luck died of cancer later that year at the age of 31.

The cell line, now known as HeLa cells, gives scientists the ability to experiment and create life-saving drugs such as polio vaccines, in vitro fertilization, and gene mapping to help advance cancer and AIDS research. I did. However, the proceedings alleged that Thermo Fisher Scientific was deliberately benefiting from Johns Hopkins’ doctor’s “illegal activity” and that “the unobtained profits naturally belong to Lux Estate.” ing. The company sells and mass-produces the living tissue of black women, grandmothers, and community leader Henrietta Lacks, despite the company’s knowledge that Lux’s organization was taken from her without her consent. By a doctor at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and a racially unjust medical system claiming that he is making a conscious choice. ” The origin of HeLa cells has been unclear for years, but Lux’s story is Widely known In the 21st century. It was the subject of the best-selling book “Henrietta Lacks Immortal Life” published in 2010 and a subsequent movie of the same name starring Oprah Winfrey.US House of Representatives Recognized Her non-consensual contribution to cancer research, and John Hopkins Annual lecture series About her medical impact. The proceedings allege that Thermo Fisher Scientific did not know the history behind the product containing HeLa cells due to this broad awareness, and admits that the cells were harvested without racks on the company’s website. Pointing to the page. I agree. According to the proceedings, there are at least 12 products sold by Thermo Fisher, including the HeLa cell line. “Despite the origin of the cell line and the specific harm it does to the Lux family, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s choice to continue selling HeLa cells is racially embedded in US research and medical systems. It can only be understood as a choice to accept the legacy of injustice, “the lawsuit said. “Blacks have the right to control their bodies, yet Thermo Fisher Scientific treats them as movables that buy and sell live Henrietta Lacks cells.” Thermo Fisher Scientific generates approximately $ 35 billion in annual revenue. According to the website .. CNN contacted the company for comment. Johns Hopkins Medicine says what happened to Lux will not happen today Lux Estate lawyers demanded that the company waive “the full net profit from commercializing the HeLa cell line to Henrietta Lacks Estate” and reasonable costs and costs estimated at $ 250 billion. I am. According to proceedings and court documents. In addition, they permanently suspended the use of HeLa cells in court without the permission of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s property and created a trust for the property of all intellectual property of the company and the revenue associated with its use. I’m asking you to order. cell. While Thermo Fisher Scientific is at the heart of the proceedings, lawyers say they aren’t the only ones to profit from her cells. “Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of several companies that have made conscious choices to profit from the Henrietta Lacks assault,” Chris Seger, one of the lawyers in the case, said in a statement. rice field. In a statement to CNN, Johns Hopkins Medicine said what happened to Lux in 1951 “will not happen today.” “At that time, our physician researchers regularly collected extra cell samples from cervical cancer patients during biopsy and used them for research purposes, regardless of the patient’s race or socioeconomic status. I was doing it, “said the statement. “In 1951, the U.S. healthcare system did not yet have established practices for informing and obtaining consent when collecting excess cell or tissue samples from procedures used for research purposes. bottom.” “We can’t change the past, but Johns Hopkins has never sold or profited from the discovery and distribution of HeLa cells,” he said. “In addition, in 2013, Johns Hopkins worked with members of the Lux family and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to obtain permission for scientists to use the Henrietta Lacks gene blueprint, or to NIH HeLa cells. Funded the research. “

Jessica Ravitz contributed to this report.

