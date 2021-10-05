5 Reasons to Avoid Crash Diets Completely for Weight Loss





Weight loss: We are all big fans of finding ways to lose weight quickly. Crash diets sound very exciting because they get immediate results. Crash diets and yo-yo diets are very low calorie diets.This diet helps you lose weight for a shorter period of time

Crash diets react quickly, but are not good for metabolism and cause malnutrition. Many people gain weight in the long run. The reduced weight used usually bounces off.Read again- Are you wondering if oatmeal carbs can help you lose weight?This is what we know What is a crash diet? Read again- Do You Really Lose Weight By Eating Fat-Free and Sugar-Free Foods During Navaratri? Crash diets and yo-yo diets are also known as weight cycling. Nutritionist Anupama Menon speaks to the Hindustan Times to explain the meaning of the crash diet. Menon says. “The pattern of losing weight, regaining weight, and then dieting again. People usually succeed in losing weight at first and seeing the results, but fail to maintain it in the long run. Eventually, the lost kilos will come back again, the dieter will try to lose weight again, and the cycle will begin again. ” Read again- 10 small changes to help you lose weight Why avoid a crash diet? During a diet, the hormone leptin, which keeps the stomach full, is reduced. This leads to an increase in appetite when the body tries to recover the lost energy. This process consumes more than you need. Therefore, this short-term weight loss will lead to excessive weight gain in the future. According to nutritionists, calories help your body run and maintain. With low calorie intake, the body destroys muscles to consume energy. “After weight loss, fat recovers more easily than muscle, so this can increase muscle loss over time,” says Menon. Muscle mass is essential for metabolism. When you burn less calories, you lose muscle mass. Menon says. “Extreme diets can starve you, your metabolism slows down to save energy, and your body sticks to more fat. This is the reason for weight gain later. And leads to more muscle loss over time. “ Anupama Menon emphasizes a very important point. Menon says these diets are restrictive and can cut important nutrients, vitamins and minerals. Lack of nutrients, energy, and immunity can weaken your immunity and cause extreme fatigue. May cause severe mood swings Menon says. “Up and down the scale can be very frustrating and sometimes demoralizing. Most diets will tell you to avoid so many things you’ll end up with some options. And if your diet doesn’t allow you to enjoy your favorite dishes even on weekends, it’s time to change your diet. “

