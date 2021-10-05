COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Now Available in Hertfordshire





People at the highest risk of COVID-19 in Hertfordshire are being sought by the NHS for booster vaccination. Booster vaccines should be given at least 6 months ago, starting with a priority group that includes all adults over the age of 50, front-line medical and social workers, and people over the age of 16 with learning disabilities or severe mental illness. It is provided to those who have received a second dose. Illness and its caregiver. Priority groups include adults living in the same household as those with an immune system depression, and all adults aged 16-49 years in underlying health at high risk for severe COVID-19 and its adult caregivers. Is also included. The NHS is very important because this “third phase” of the vaccination program replenishes the immune levels of vulnerable people before they naturally begin to decline, leaving the risk of serious illness in the fall and winter. It states that there is. More people will be invited to boosters in the new year. You may also want to see: Qualified people will be contacted by the NHS when it is their turn to get a booster. They are invited to be vaccinated by phone, text or letter through a national booking service or through an invitation to a service run by a local general practitioner. Immunization is currently carried out in five large immunization centers, in care facilities, homes and more and more regional pharmacies, by most GP practices. A new booster vaccination site will be added to the national booking system over the next few days to weeks, giving people more choices about where to get their vaccines. GP clinics also work with hospital consultants to identify, contact, and immunize immunosuppressed patients over the age of 12. These high-risk individuals should wait at least 8 weeks after the second vaccination, instead of 6 months. Dr. Rachel Joyce, Director of Clinical Services, Hertfordshire and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: It provides long-term protection from the virus before winter to those who need it most. “Remember, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s not too late. Call 119 or talk to your doctor to get the vaccine through our national booking service. Online booking system nationwide. Now available to anyone over the age of 16, getting vaccines has never been easier. “Don’t worry if you’re not registered with a general practitioner. There are places where anyone can stop by to claim vaccinations without an appointment. Protect everyone who lives or works in our area. To do is our number one priority. “ For more information on vaccinations in Hertfordshire, including when and where your nearest Drop Inclinic is, please visit: covid.healthierfuture.org.uk

