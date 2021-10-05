The British GP failed to urgently refer patients with signs of a “danger signal” of cancer – Research | Cancer





Studies suggest that the GP has failed to urgently refer patients with signs of a “danger signal” to suspected cancer. 6 out of 10 patients England According to a new study, there were major symptoms indicating possible cancer and did not receive an urgent referral for expert evaluation within two weeks, as recommended by clinical guidelines. Almost 4% of these patients were diagnosed with cancer within the next 12 months. The survey results were published in the journal BMJ Quality & Safety. In this study, researchers analyzed records from approximately 49,000 patients who consulted the GP with one of the cancer warning signs that need to justify referrals under clinical guidelines. They found that 6 out of 10 patients were not referred for cancer investigation within 2 weeks of their first visit. Of the 29,045 patients who were not referred, 1,047 developed cancer within a year (3.6%). Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are very important for survival potential. For every four weeks delayed in cancer treatment, the risk of death increases by 10%. The study was led by the University of Exeter and funded in collaboration with University College London. cancer British studies. Researchers examined clinical practice research datalink records and data on hospital visits and cancer registry data from 2014 to 2015. For the first time, they saw a patient who reported a cancer warning sign to their GP. Symptoms of the “danger signal” included hematuria, breast lumps, dysphagia, iron deficiency anemia, postmenopausal or rectal bleeding. The lowest referral rate was for dysphagia in only 17%, and the highest was for breast lumps in 68%. “The number of patients who continue to be diagnosed with cancer without being urgently referred shows that more stringent adherence to the guidelines can be of great benefit,” the researchers write. Dr. Bianca Wheeling, the lead author of the study, said: Currently, this is not always the case. “ Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said:or NHS.. “GPs are in a position to be criticized for having too many or too few referrals. Improve access to diagnostic tools within the community and use them for additional training to interpret the results. By doing so, we can make more informed referrals. “Make.” Separately, the charity Breast Cancer Now warns that about 12,000 women may live with undiagnosed breast cancer after missing an NHS screening due to a pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/oct/05/gps-in-england-failing-to-urgently-refer-patients-with-red-flag-signs-of-cancer-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

