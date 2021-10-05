ADHD: More than attention deficit

ADHD is that obstacle Affects 9.4 percent of children and adolescents In the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. October is National ADHD Consciousness Month — a time for people to educate themselves about the truth of disability.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the attention, activity, and impulsivity of a diagnosed individual, said Dr. Jennifer Huffman, a neuropsychologist at East Lansing.

Jones said she experienced these symptoms at an early age.

“We had a class basket for all the treatises and assignments that needed to be completed … 90 percent of the treatises there were mine,” Jones said. “I wasn’t good at making friends. Having ADHD (meaning) is difficult because I don’t always understand social cues well. Especially when I was a kid, I feel so different that my friends It’s difficult to make, but it also acts. “

Unlike Jones, Stacia Morroski Rigny, director of the Faculty of Arts and Letters, said she wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD until she was an adult. After getting her PhD, she realized she couldn’t sit and concentrate for a long time.

“I couldn’t sit down and do anything,” Moroski Rigny said. I felt like I wasn’t just focusing on something. “

She said she was surprised when she was diagnosed because she was a good student and a well-behaved individual throughout her life. Her doctor explained to her that ADHD looks different in men and women, and that diagnosis often occurs after higher education.

Moroski-Rigney said her doctor gave an example. Third grade boys with ADHD may not be able to sit still, but girls with ADHD may have color-coded binders, highlighters, pens, and folders. She is on top of everything.

“He explained that people who please people, whether male or female, or non-binary, tend to develop coping strategies very early in life,” Morroski Rigny said. .. “They are often not diagnosed until some major life change occurs.”

Huffman said he noticed this difference between a boy with ADHD and a girl with ADHD.

“What we know is that girls tend to have the less alert type of symptoms of ADHD, while boys tend to have more hyperactive impulsive symptoms. “Huffman said. “Maybe they’re acting or climbing a wall, so to speak, it’s just getting the attention of the educator who’s going to complain about it and the parents who are aware of it and are going to complain about it. Quiet than a girl, she may be lost and daydreaming in her own world. “

Haley Hogenson, a sophomore in human biology, said her ADHD also influenced her emotions. She said she felt this directly. When he finds himself talking too much, Hogenson feels annoyed and not as quiet or thoughtful as other girls.

Hogenson hadn’t been diagnosed with ADHD until just before he was 19, but she said she wished she had been diagnosed earlier.

“I had a big influence on my view in high school, which wasn’t as good as in elementary and junior high school, and I didn’t understand why,” Hogenson said. “I didn’t think I had ADHD because I wasn’t necessarily a bad kid. There’s always the stigma that if there’s no behavioral problem and someone has ADHD, they take a lot of action. Yes, but it wasn’t. Myself. “

Instead, Hogenson wiped out the inability to focus on the fact that she didn’t like that particular subject or work.

Conversely, Dan Brown, a pre-statutory junior in political science, is pleased to be diagnosed at the age of 18. He grew up in an environment that did not allow ADHD to interfere with his life. Therefore, he was later diagnosed. life.

“My dad is the same as me. In fact, he probably also has ADHD, so it’s a kind of environment I grew up in and encouraged me to stay outdoors and not sit too much,” Brown said. Said. Said. “That was my norm, it was me.”

Most often, ADHD symptoms appear between the ages of 3 and 6, but can be seen by the age of 12, according to Huffman. These symptoms may not affect your life until later. Therefore, the diagnosis is delayed.

When making an assessment, Huffman said she likes to talk to adult parents and see what their early lives look like.

“It turns out that for the adult, the mother was aware of problems with concentration, work completion, and sitting at the supper. They exist early on,” Huffman said. .. We are aware of this and that is why it is important to collect what is called “incidental information” in order to truly carefully assess the existence of this diagnosis. Symptoms may not be recognized as a problem until demand actually increases. “

Individuals often struggle to focus and self-diagnose ADHD. However, it is important to note that this symptom can be related to many things.

Huffman said attention problems could be associated with symptoms of sleep deprivation, depression and anxiety. To be confident in diagnosing ADHD, you need to eliminate other difficulties.

ADHD makes the lives of people affected by ADHD more difficult, but it offers some benefits. Moroski-Rigney acknowledges ADHD as a reason she is a good admin and friend.

“If you can say something about yourself, you won’t miss an email. You won’t miss a deadline. You won’t forget anything,” she said. “I’m so trained that if I don’t write it down, it won’t happen. I’m using my smartphone for everything on my calendar.”

Moroski-Rigney also uses reminders to keep track of emails and texts to friends.

Brown agrees that his ADHD has light.

“I feel witty,” he said. “I always have 8-9 thoughts in my head at a time, so two or three of them are usually a kind of funny thing and I’m a very bright and happy person. I laugh I hope ADHD helps it and makes me happy, but another advantage is that you can do anything with just a switch, which is really nice. “

Part of ADHD is the inability to pick up social cues. This can present challenges when you are around others and trying to make friends, but it can also be useful.

“Sometimes I miss social cues in the best possible way,” Jones said.

He confidently enters the situation, waving someone’s hand and introducing himself to a completely stranger. Jones suspects he should have done this, but he still believes this confidence benefits him.

Of course, ADHD is a disorder that still has the power to adversely affect one’s life. For example, you may not be able to focus on one particular task or hobby.

“No doubt, I think it’s hindering me,” Brown said. “I’m frustrated every day … I have a lot of hobbies, and the problem with adult-onset ADHD is that the hobbies are great as you are very interested, but it also does it so I’m good enough I won’t jump into. ”

For example, Brown said he loves longboards, but he only goes there once a month. Brown also said he liked playing the ukulele, but he couldn’t improve because he didn’t get it forever.

The best proven way to treat ADHD is a combination of stimulant dosing and treatment, Huffman said. She emphasizes the importance of being tested, diagnosed and considering treatment.

“If you are diagnosed with ADHD, those diagnosed with ADHD are at increased risk of serious car accidents and are at increased risk of using nicotine, marijuana, and other illicit substances such as drugs and alcohol when untreated. It is important to consider treatment because we know that. “

Americans with Disabilities Act Section 504 We provide accommodation for ADHD students. In other words, educational institutions need to provide accommodation.

“I get accommodation by law, but they are very helpful,” Jones said. “I’m a student with a perfect score of four. The SAT score is really good. Without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Apart from the use of medications and treatments as treatments, many patients with ADHD develop coping mechanisms throughout their lives.

For Moroski-Rigney and Brown, this is listing.

Brown said he had a blank book that he had when he was studying. This book is a place to write down his random thoughts, such as changing desktop photos.

“So whenever I’m going to check for distracting thoughts or something, I just write it down,” Brown said. Make a note so that you do not forget it. ”

Getting a diagnosis of ADHD can be frightening and the disorder can turn out to be difficult. But for many, living with it becomes easier over time.

“It’s definitely hard for me to focus on, but I’ve accepted a lot of things I hated before,” Jones said. “We talked about masking fidgets and the like. They’re getting worse, but they don’t mask much, so it’s easy to live with them.”

Hogenson said she knew exactly what to say to her child with her new ADHD diagnosis.

“First of all, you’re not stupid,” Hogenson said. “I know that many people with ADHD feel they are stupid. Second, whenever they get tired of something, they always twist us or find new things. It’s not a bad thing to want it, it’s a way for you to tame yourself and stay sane, because if you focus on what I absolutely hate, I’ll definitely go crazy. ”

Brown has learned a lot in the last few years since he was diagnosed with ADHD, and while it has proven to be a hurdle at times, it’s not too much of a burden.

“I will probably accept it,” Brown said. “You are yourself. I would say it might be worse. There are many other mental disorders that are worse than ADHD, but don’t let them define who you are. Still they. Pursue what you are interested in and don’t think ADHD will prevent you from doing anything. It hasn’t stopped me yet. “