Dear Doctor: Besides cancer, what causes the development of breast tissue in older men?
Dear Dr. Cockroach: I’m a 70-year-old man who has grown breast size over the past year (slightly to the left of the right). I am healthy and have not taken any medications for the past 6 months, except for sildenafil, as needed. I’m about 10 to 15 pounds overweight, but I exercise regularly. I recently had a mammogram and ultrasonography for breast cancer in my maternal uncle’s man, which was negative. What is the cause of this condition? -BP
Answer: Gynecomastia, the development of male breast tissue, is common in adolescent and adult newborns, but for all different reasons.
Breast cancer is certainly a concern for older men. Breast cancer in men is rare, but I’m glad your doctor sent you for a proper diagnostic test. It is wise to check.
The most likely cause in older men is a decrease in testosterone levels, which is normal in men in their 60s and 70s. This can be tested with a simple blood test. Ideally, testosterone levels should be drawn at 8 am and repeated if low. The replacement testosterone test is only appropriate when blood levels are low. Sildenafil you are taking (usually prescribed for erectile dysfunction) may be a clue that your testosterone is low.
Uncontrolled hyperthyroidism is another cause of gynecomastia, so thyroid levels should be checked.
Dear Dr. Cockroach: Everyone has been told to reduce sodium intake for many years. My mother was told this in the 1970s. She didn’t add salt to the dish because of high blood pressure, and when I got married I almost continued that practice. Many people no longer add iodine-added salts to their foods. For the past 15 years, my husband, my adult daughter, and I have all been diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Some members of my husband’s immediate family also have thyroid problems. Our adult son is not so far.
A few years ago, I called a well-known soup company and asked if the salt in their food contained iodine. I was told not. I don’t know if it’s accurate or if most processed foods don’t use iodine-added salts. We know a lot of people who have thyroid problems, but I suspect iodine deficiency is a problem. You may be deficient in iodine even though you are consuming a lot of salt and sodium in your diet. –JC
Answer: Iodine deficiency in the United States and Canada is rare, severe deficiency is rare, and moderate deficiency is present in 1% of the total population of the United States and about 6% of Canadians.
In both countries, iodine deficiency is more common in younger adults than in children and the elderly. Also, in both countries, iodine intake has been in the last few decades, probably due to the use of non-iodized salts by food companies (such as the soup company you called) and the overall low salt intake. It is decreasing. Dairy producers and commercial bakeries also use less iodine than before. Still, there are many sources of iodine in the North American diet.
Although it is likely to cause goiter (called goiter), very low iodine intake is a rare cause of hypothyroidism. In regions of the world where sufficient iodine is present, such as throughout North America, the most common cause of hypothyroidism is the autoimmune disease Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. This can be done in the family. You should ask your doctor what causes your family’s hypothyroidism. It is unlikely to be low iodine.
