Young mother dies after 12 weeks delay in cancer treatment due to pandemic





A young mother’s broken-hearted family believes she would still be alive today if her cancer treatment was not postponed because of Covid’s pandemic. Kelly Smith died of intestinal cancer in June, three and a half years after her diagnosis, leaving behind a seven-year-old son named Finn. Her family believes she is only one of the victims of the country’s catastrophic cancer backlog, with thousands postponing treatment and appointments as a result of the coronavirus crisis. read more: Covid backlog addressed through new NHS sites including Lancashire and Cumbria Kelly Smith’s treatment was postponed for 12 weeks at the beginning of the blockade, and her cancer worsened significantly in the months that followed. A mother from Macclesfield said at the time: I was in this situation. ” Kelly’s family has been launched and a #CatchUpWithCancer campaign has been launched calling for the resumption of cancer services to avoid other deaths. Cheshire Live Report..





Kelly’s dad, Craig Russell, said: “Senior government and NHS leaders need to respond to the tragedy of the country. Cancer patients are not allowed to suffer and die. Daily delays are too many days. “It’s too late for Kelly, but we still have time to save others. She is our inspiration and her memory keeps fighting us.” Miller reports that an estimated 19,500 cancer patients have not been diagnosed since the pandemic began. And a delay in diagnosis may mean an excessive death of 60,000 people. Lifesaving treatment for many patients has been postponed. In the year to February 2021, chemotherapy was reduced by 187,000. Some patients are currently undergoing a final diagnosis. Others are saddened by the loss of a loved one who may have been saved by previous medical interventions. And the problem isn’t over yet. The waiting list for UK hospitals is record high and long, with 5.6 million people in need of treatment. According to the Institute of Public Policy, even if the hospital increases treatment by 5%, it could take up to 2033 to clear the backlog. Download Lancs Live app for free Click here for iPhone When Click here for Android .. To get the latest information, please follow the steps below Facebook Lancs Live When Twitter @LiveLancs .. Do you have any news?Please contact the news desk [email protected] .. Get all the latest news, sports and story content sent to your inbox daily at Click here for the LancsLive newsletter.

..

