NC reports more than 10,000 people re-infected with coronavirus since March 2020 :: WRAL.com





The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will begin reporting coronavirus reinfection information in October, following new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to state health officials, the number of improvements surged as more infectious delta mutants became more prominent. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,812 people have been re-infected with the coronavirus, of which 94 have died. Only 200 previously vaccinated and previously infected were positive for the second virus. The majority of people who reported re-infection with the coronavirus were between the ages of 25 and 49, state data show. Although the majority of infections were white women, the state emphasized that reinfection data were underreported, especially in Hispanics. Reinfection is classified by the CDC as a person who was previously tested positive for the coronavirus 90 days later. This data is consistent with what health professionals have advertised since the development of the vaccine. Having been infected with the virus before will prevent someone from getting sick again. Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s leading infectious disease experts, worked on the idea of ​​”natural” immunity. From infection at the White House COVID-19 Task Force Conference on September 28. Fauci said herd immunity cannot be achieved with “natural infections,” that is, immunity in which the body develops after being infected with the virus. He said the pandemic solution was to be shot. “Herd immunity is a really complex issue for people who have vaccination protection and who continue to have permanent protection after infection,” Forch said. “I don’t know what that number is now.” More about this

