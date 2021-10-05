Breast cancer screening methods depend on risk score

Apply COVID-19 Newsletter To keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

By Bernadette Starzae

Breast cancer screening saves lives.

“Studies have shown that early detection of breast cancer reduces mortality by 15-40%,” said Nina D’Abreo, medical director of the Breast Health Program at the Pearl Matter Cancer Center (Long Island) in NYU Langone. The doctor says.

However, while experts agree on the need for breast cancer screening, screening guidelines have become increasingly complex in recent years. Organizations have published different and sometimes contradictory guidelines, and recommendations are fairly individualized based on women’s risk factors.

On average, women are one-eighth, or about 12.5%, more likely to develop breast cancer throughout their lives.

“Women with an average risk of breast cancer need to get a baseline mammogram at age 40 and then every year thereafter,” said Dr. Aliskim, director of breast imaging at Catholic Health. “Women with uneven or very dense breasts also need to be evaluated by ultrasound.”

Even after the age of 75, “we recommend an annual mammogram, but women need to share their decisions with their doctors, taking into account their functional status and life expectancy,” said Dr. D’Abreo.

Women in their twenties begin undergoing clinical breast examinations and discuss their family history with a gynecologist or primary care physician to determine the likelihood of carrying BRCA1 and / or BRCA2 mutations associated with a significant increase in the risk of breast cancer. need to do it. Genetic testing is recommended, According to Dr. Melissa Fana, head of breast surgery at South Shore University Hospital in Bayshore and head of breast services at Mother Hospital in Port Jefferson.

Many factors are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, and several models have been used to calculate the lifetime risk of individual women. According to the guidelines, women with a lifetime risk of more than 20% should be screened more closely.

The high-risk category “certainly includes women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations and other specific genetic mutations,” said Dr. D’Abreo.There is also an increased risk for patients with a medical history Abnormal cell proliferation such as atypical hyperplasia or lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS); personal history of breast cancer; first-degree relative (parent, sibling, or child) of premenopausal breast cancer. There are two or more first-degree relatives of breast cancer, regardless of age at diagnosis. Family history of ovarian cancer or breast cancer in men; or a history of radiation therapy to the chest.

Other factors, such as reproductive history and the age at which menstruation and menopause begin, influence the calculation of a woman’s individual risk.

“For women with a lifetime risk of 20% or more, MRI may be used as a supplementary screening tool,” said Dr. Fana. Annual MRI is usually provided at 6-month intervals with the patient’s annual mammogram (and ultrasonography, if applicable).

Women at high risk may be advised to start mammograms and other screening tests annually before the age of 40.

If you are not sure about the risk of breast cancer, talk to your obstetrician / gynecologist or family doctor.

“When women come to us for mammography, we calculate their risk score and include this information in our mammography report,” said Dr. Kim. “This helps gynecologists and primary care physicians defend high-risk patients in getting insurance companies to approve MRIs.”

Breast cancer risk models such as Tyrer-Cuzick have a risk assessment calculator on the web that allows women to calculate risk by entering factors such as age, height and weight, age at menstruation, pregnancy history, and family history.

However, it is best to discuss the risk of breast cancer with your healthcare provider.

“Some models may overestimate some factors, and women may be wary of the findings,” said Dr. Ableo. “Context is important. It’s important to talk to your doctor about the risk of getting breast cancer and which screening is right for you.”

