Connecticut mosquitoes are positive for the deadly EEE virus





Connecticut health officials have warned southeastern residents after the first detection of the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus this year. According to the mosquitoes trapped in the Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown on September 23, the EEE test was positive. Public Health Service.. The state is calling on residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne illnesses. “People in southeastern Connecticut are advised to take simple steps, such as wearing mosquito repellents and covering their bare skin, especially at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active,” said the Public Health Service. Commissioner Manisha Jutani said in a statement. Tests at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station have shown that infected mosquitoes are both bird-biting and mammal-biting species, known as culiseta melanura and ochlerotatus canadensis. Mosquitoes can only acquire the virus by eating infected birds. “The EEE virus is unpredictable and varies from year to year, but it detects the virus in mosquitoes most of the year,” virologist / medical entomologist Philip M. Armstrong told USA Today. rice field. “Major disease outbreaks are less common and occur in Connecticut about once every five years. The last outbreak was in 2019, with four human cases (three deaths) in eastern Connecticut. ) And 6 horse cases were involved. “ Increasing cases of West Nile virus:Experts say “people have to protect themselves” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Symptoms include fever, chills, and malaise, which can last for a week or two, he said. However, the symptoms may worsen, causing headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and even coma. EEE is rare, but fatal in 25% to 50% of cases, leaving others with permanent health problems. According to the CDC, patients can die 2 to 10 days after the onset of symptoms, and people over the age of 50 or under the age of 15 are at increased risk of developing serious illness when infected. The largest increase in EEE cases in the last decade occurred in 2019, with 38 confirmed cases, most of which occurred on the East Coast and Midwest. According to the CDC, 19 people died of the virus that year. There are no vaccines for EEE viral infections or specific antiviral treatments. The number of cases this year has not been updated, but on September 23, Pine Hill, who lives in New Jersey, was EEE-positive.According to Camden County Website, The patient remains in the hospital. Fact check: No, vitamin B1 supplements do not repel mosquitoes To avoid EEE, health authorities have suggested the following steps: Minimize the amount of time mosquitoes spend outdoors from dusk to dawn, when they are most active.

Make sure the door and window screens fit together.

Wear shoes, socks, long trousers, and long-sleeved shirts when you are outdoors for extended periods of time or when mosquitoes are more active. The garment should be light in color and made of a tightly woven material.

Use mosquito nets when sleeping outdoors or in unobstructed structures to protect your baby outdoors.

If you need to be outdoors, follow the instructions and consider using mosquito repellents. Follow Keira Wingate on Twitter. @KeiraRenee

