England urged increased vaccination to avoid winter Covid surge | Coronavirus

According to senior scientists, the distribution of Covid boosters to the most vulnerable people and the second shot of the vaccine to teens should be accelerated to prevent a winter surge of coronavirus excess in the NHS.

Professor Niall Ferguson, head of the Influential Disease Modeling Group at Imperial College London, said the UK’s vaccine strategy has been “cautious” in recent months, with many teenagers having only one jab. Boosters for the most vulnerable people said they were given within six months after the second dose.

Talking to an all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus on Tuesday, Ferguson said it was unclear whether winter would bring another wave of substantive infections, but new cases are already high, about 30,000 a day. Under pressure that is a person and can put the NHS even on a moderate rise.

“We don’t have much room for growth,” he said. “We can’t tolerate a surge in winter before the NHS is under tremendous stress.”