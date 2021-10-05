The cause of the symptoms of “long COVID” may have been revealed in a new study





Prolonged COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Symptoms of “long-haul carriers” can be caused by an overload of inflammatory cells “trapped” in an insoluble microscopic thrombus, researchers say. Stellenbosch University In South Africa. Professor Resia Pretorius, a member of the University’s Department of Physiology, made a discovery with her research team while studying microclots in blood samples of individuals with “long COVIDs.” “We have discovered a variety of high levels of inflammatory molecules trapped in microclots in the blood of individuals with long COVIDs,” Pretorius said in a news release. “Some of the trapped molecules contain coagulation proteins such as fibrinogen and alpha (2) -antiplasmin.” Francis Collins resigns as long-time head of NIH Fibrinogen is a protein involved in thrombus formation, and the molecule alpha (2) -antiplasmin prevents the destruction of blood clots, the authors explained in the release. According to health experts, the body usually balances the process of blood clotting (thickening of the blood to prevent blood loss after injury) and fibrinolysis (degradation of fibrin in the blood to prevent thrombus formation). Can be maintained. However, the presence of high levels of alpha (2) -antiplasmin in the blood of patients infected with COVID-19 or who are handling “long COVID” significantly impairs the body’s ability to break down blood clots. Researchers explain that it will be done. study. The researchers also noted the important finding that plasma samples collected from patients with acute COVID-19 and “long COVID” continued to deposit insoluble pellets at the bottom of the sample tubes. The research team first reported the discovery of these microclots in blood samples of COVID patients, and the study helped resolve another mysterious component of the disease. “Of particular interest is the simultaneous presence of persistent, abnormal microclots and pathological fibrinolytic systems,” the authors said in the report. The researchers said these findings provide further evidence that COVID-19 and “long COVID” had significant cardiovascular and coagulation conditions. They recommended further research on treatments to support the coagulation and fibrinolytic systems of patients with “long COVID” symptoms. Click here to get the Fox News app Dr. Arlongrat, Chief of Infectious Diseases in Mount Sinai South Nassau, a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, was not involved in the study, but told Fox News: Based on this data, any clinical action can be taken. ” Hospital epidemiologists “currently do not fully understand’long COVID’, but this is a puzzle that allows us to better understand and treat this important and common complication of COVID. Hope to be another part of-19 illnesses. ” The study was peer-reviewed and published in the journalCardiovascular diabetologyAugust 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/health/long-covid-symptoms-research-trapped-inflammatory-cells-micro-blood-clots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos