DNR, MSU Labs Confirms Deer Viral Disease in St. Clair County





Authorities confirmed that the white-tailed deer in St. Clair’s County died of a viral and sometimes fatal disease, the epidemic hemorrhagic disease. The Michigan Institute for Natural Resources and Wildlife Diseases and the Michigan Institute for Veterinary Diagnosis announced in a press release Tuesday that three cases died in Oakland County, one in Macomb County, and one in Shiawassee County. In the last 15 days, DNR has received reports of 150 possible cases of the disease, primarily from counties where authorities have confirmed the disease, according to a press release. Epidemic hemorrhagic disease is found in wild ruminants such as white-tailed deer, mule deer, and elk. The disease can develop suddenly and seriously, but it can last for months in a low-grade condition. In the severe form of the disease, deer lose their appetite and fear of humans, become increasingly weak, produce excessive saliva, and eventually lose consciousness. Due to high fever and dehydration, infected deer often seek water to cool and rehydrate and find themselves sick or dead in or within the body of water. Tom Coolie, a wildlife pathologist at DNR, said: The disease is transmitted by a type of stinging fly called a midge. Infections do not always cause illness, and the signs of illness range from none to widespread internal bleeding and fluid accumulation. According to DNR, there is no evidence that humans can get the disease. No effective treatment for epidemic hemorrhagic disease in the wild population is known. The disease has been around for decades in many parts of the United States. Anyone who finds a dead deer should report it Eyes of DNR field report form Or phone Nearest DNR Customer Service Center..People can learn more about epidemic hemorrhagic diseases Michigan.gov/WildlifeDisease. Please contact Bryce Airgood ((810) 989-6202 or [email protected]).Follow her Twitter @ bairgood123.

