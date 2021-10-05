Regular mammograms important for breast cancer detection and survival | Local News

Get a mammogram. This is the best tip from survivors and medical professionals regarding breast cancer awareness.

Early detection made all the difference to Amanda Mettler, 45, whose regular mammograms at Christos Good Shepherd in early 2021 led to the detection of aggressive forms of breast cancer.

“One of the biggest features of my story is that I attended the mammogram, which is scheduled regularly on February 10th every year,” she said. “Usually they come back nicely, but then I emailed my results, and it said they wanted some more tests, so of course it really strained me I did. “

By March 4, she had an ultrasound and biopsy at the Christus Good Shepherd Breast Center.

“When the results came back, it was an aggressive cancer,” said Metler, who owns Village Cleaner and Office Pride Commercial Cleaning with his family in Longview.

Mettler is one of thousands of women diagnosed with breast cancer each year. According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. In 2021, the American Cancer Society estimates that 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed and approximately 43,600 women will die of the disease.

Amy Dorsey, team leader at the Christus Good Shepherd Breast Center, said her department conducts about 13,000 studies each year.

“We know at COVID last year that many people postponed the screening mammogram, but this year it’s fully revived, so we’ve caught up with it,” Dorsey said.

She recommends that women perform regular self-breast examinations to look for lumps that are immobile, grow larger over time, or are stiff and fixed.

“Breast cancer doesn’t go in and out,” Dorsey said. “It’s there and will grow slowly over time.”

If a woman finds that she needs to check out further, Christus provides advanced breast images in both Good Shepherd and Trinity Mother Frances. Throughout the process, Christus staff aims to support patients with physical, emotional and educational needs, Dorsey said.

For Mettler, personal attention from the Christus Good Shepherd staff was important when she faced a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Metler’s biopsy confirmed that she had breast cancer, and surgery was scheduled to remove the tumor in her left breast. During the breast mass removal, the surgical team also removed the lymph nodes.

“Everything was great with surgery,” she said.

Later, Mettler went to oncology for more prophylactic treatment. She talked to an oncology doctor about preventative options such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy. Meterer chose radiation therapy and hormone therapy.

Her radiation therapy lasted four weeks daily. She made sure to take pictures after her last treatment in the office.

“The kids traveled with me and I wanted to have some photos and videos for them,” she said.

Mettler is currently injecting hormone therapy every three weeks for the next five years.

“I’m still relieved in my decision,” she said. “I think it’s a personal decision for everyone. This is my body, my journey.”

According to Mettler, one of the biggest things this experience has brought is to encourage other women in the family to have a breast exam.

“Regular breast exams are very important, because if I didn’t find this in February, I would be a completely different story. It was an aggressive cancer, so I could have grown up,” she said. Said. “It was actually a pretty small place, so it really saved my life for a woman in the Brest Center to find it and be really willing to look at it and move forward.”

The American Cancer Society recommends that women between the ages of 20 and 40 undergo a monthly self-breast examination and have a breast examination by their healthcare provider at least once every three years. Women over the age of 40 should have an annual breast exam and mammogram by their health care provider in addition to their monthly self-breast exam.

Warning signs of possible cancer include lumps in the breast, nipple discharge, rashes, and other skin changes. Christus offers a risk assessment survey on its website.

Christus Good Shepherd offers screening mammography, diagnostic mammography, breast MRI, breast biopsy, stereotactic biopsy, MR-guided biopsy, 3D mammography, and digital mammography.

“Our breast center is a completely comprehensive breast center,” said Dorsey. “We do almost everything.”

Christus also enrolls a nurse navigator to make the process easier for patients. Registered nurse navigator Tamara Varisian said she helped women navigate the treatment process and the Christus system.

“Whatever the patient may need,” said Varisian. “We make sure resources, appointments and referrals are available, just to become a support system.”

Breast centers can usually make appointments with a surgeon or oncologist within a week, according to Varisian.

“We want women to be comfortable and to know that they are here not only for chemotherapy and biopsy, but also to make sure they are okay afterwards. “Mr. Dorsey said.

The Long View Christus Good Shepherd’s Breast Center and Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Francis’ Los Breast Center provide technology and resources for early cancer detection, teaching materials, guidance, and advanced screening techniques.

The Ross Breast Center of the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System includes a team of board-certified radiologists and certified breast radiologists. The center offers imaging services, mobile imaging services, and MammoSite radiation therapy systems. Genetic testing is also available.

“We love October. We love Breast Cancer Awareness Month because it’s a great time to raise awareness of breast cancer and help people with breast cancer,” said Dorsey.

For Mettler, doctor visits are frequent, but she chooses joy every day. Faith is also part of her journey.

“Many people were praying for me,” she said. “If my family and church members weren’t praying for me, they would have had a very difficult time.”

On Mother’s Day, Mettler and her family took a group photo surrounded by pink balloons in the Long View First Assembly.

“It really made a lot of sense to me to take more pictures this year than in any other year,” she said in the light of her diagnosis. “This is why I think it’s so important to take good care of your health.”

For more information about Christus Good Shepherd Breast Center and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Ross Breast Center, please visit: www.christushealth.org/services-treatments/breast-care..