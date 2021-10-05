Vaccine could have led to more than 250,000 Covids-19 reductions and 39,000 deaths among older people





“We’ve been dealing with outbreaks all the time. Everywhere, in many facilities, big and small, rich and poor, that wasn’t a problem,” said Dr. Louise Aronson, a professor of UCSF Geriatrics. ..

But by February, the department began removing names from these outbreak lists as older people began to receive more vaccinations.

“I think it was April when all the whiteboards were empty. I took a picture with my cell phone. It was very fast. The vaccine has revolutionized,” Alonson told CNN.

These “visible miracles” were happening nationwide this spring, according to a new report released Tuesday by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Vaccination prevented at least 250,000 elderly people from being infected with Covid-19 and tens of thousands of deaths between January and May of this year. Reports from researchers in the HHS Assistant Secretary’s Office for planning and evaluation show that vaccination of Medicare beneficiaries resulted in approximately 265,000 new Covid-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 death reductions during that period. I found it related. Elderly people have been hit hard by the pandemic. Nearly 80% of deaths from Covid-19 are people over the age of 65. These numbers show why public health leaders have urged people to vaccinate. “The fact that you were able to stop many deaths and many cases and hospitalizations, even just a few months early when people were able to get vaccinated, is that the vaccine is working. I’ll really show you, “Dr. Claudia Hoyen, not working on this study, told CNN.she Infectious disease specialist Director of Pediatric Infection Control at Cleveland’s UH Rainbow Babys and Children’s Hospital. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Fully vaccinated people over the age of 65 said their risk of hospitalization was reduced by 94%. Elderly people now Most vaccinated Demographics of the United States. Currently, over 94% of older people are vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine. According to the CDC .. Even in Alabama, where vaccination is slow, older people are the most vaccinated of all age groups. Alabama Public Health Service. Protection was even better when all adults, not just the elderly, had high immunization rates in the community. The positive effects of the vaccine were seen in all racial and ethnic groups, and in all 48 states where the study was available. The HHS estimates that 29,000 infections have been reduced among Black Medicare beneficiaries, approximately 4,600 deaths, and similar numbers among Hispanic beneficiaries. For those identified as Asian, it was a reduction of 7,600 infections and 1,400 deaths. Vaccination has made the biggest difference between Alaska Natives and the Native American community in avoiding death and hospitalization, reducing infections by 21% and mortality by 25% compared to 18% of the white population. The report found. 22% of Caucasians. “This report reaffirms what we hear from the state on a daily basis. The COVID-19 vaccine saves lives, prevents hospitalization and reduces infections,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. Stated in a statement. “Biden-Harris Administration prioritizes the rapid availability of vaccines to pharmacies, nursing homes and clinics, and has increased the refund rate for home COVID-19 vaccines to make it easier for the elderly and others to get the vaccine. rice field.” Due to weakened immunity, the CDC currently recommends that people over the age of 65 get a booster at least 6 months after the primary series if they take a Pfizer-BioNTech shot. About 8% of people over the age of 65 already have it. Vaccine advisors from the US Food and Drug Administration will discuss booster vaccinations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson later this month. “I hope this makes many older people really excited about the news that they will be eligible for boosters in six months,” Hoyen said. “And as we enter winter, we want to make sure everyone’s immunity is up, so now is a good time for those seniors to think about boosters and flu shots.”

